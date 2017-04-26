Scaggs heading to next level in economic development

Even though Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Director Skip Scaggs may be starting a new job May 1 with the North Mississippi Industrial Development Association (NMIDA), his presence will still resonate in the county not only as a resident but as a strong support in economic development.

“When you look at economic development, you look at it as being different layers. On the front line is the local economic development agency, which is where I’ve been the past three years. Now I’ll be heading back to regional work with a board of directors to set programs of work that support local developers,” said Scaggs, who came to the county after serving with the Mississippi Development Authority.

Monroe County is part of a 30-county area Scaggs will oversee with the NMIDA. In addition to his support role, he will work directly for the next several months on an ongoing industrial prospect for the county.

“The last three years have reinforced several different components within economic development like the importance of your product and relationships with economic development partners whether it be TVA, MDA or the board of supervisors,” Scaggs said. “The past three years have prepared me for the next step, and I think I can share things I’ve experienced with other entities depending on where they’re at in the spectrum.”

Since coming on as chamber director in early 2014, Scaggs said Monroe County’s elevated reputation in economic development is his proudest attribute. He said relationships have been strong between the chamber and board of supervisors and Aberdeen and Amory’s boards of aldermen.

He said the chamber as a whole has set the bar high in doing business. He added further development of industrial sites along the waterway are the county’s biggest potentials.

“We’ve positioned ourselves for the chamber to run fine without me. I tried to create a culture in our board and staff that we’re not solely dependent on an executive director. Kelly Martin [who works at the chamber’s Amory office] is the glue. She knows the players,” Scaggs said.

The chamber’s executive committee is in the process of seeking a new executive director. Scaggs will continue to reside in Amory.