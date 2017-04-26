Separate shooting incidents strike a nerve
ABERDEEN – Law enforcement investigated two separate incidents in less than a week involving shootings aimed at the same person – Marcus Brandon, 29, of Aberdeen. Additionally, someone broke into his home before the first shooting.
The Aberdeen Police Department responded to a case April 13 after Brandon’s High Street home was shot several times, with bullets puncturing a window, wall and refrigerator. On April 19, his car was shot through the windshield as he was almost home. No one was injured in either incident.
The APD arrested a juvenile in relation to the first shooting, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two juveniles related to the second shooting.
Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle issued strong statements about the recent incidents, which are under investigation.
“High Street was okay until he got out of prison. His house was broken because of the lifestyle he lives. Why is everyone shooting at you? It’s because of your activity,” Randle said. “The PD is in the business of arresting people after we have proof, not because it’s hearsay. We’re not going to be his bodyguards.”
Randle said Brandon was arrested March 30 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
“He has a history and has been incarcerated twice. Everything was quiet until he got out,” Randle said. “Anyone who has any questions, come ask me for the truth.”
Randle added his appreciation to the District Attorney’s office in advising him in cases that could go to court.
“Our DAs always advise us when there’s enough to go before grand jury. There are things the court needs that puts somebody at the scene instead of going by hearsay. I appreciate our circuit court judges because they try these cases fairly,” Randle said.
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
- Chris Burks: Two awesome superstars!...
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...