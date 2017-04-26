Supervisors accept county administrator’s resignation

ABERDEEN – Following a thorough discussion regarding personnel matters during its April 21 meeting, county administrator Evan Adams tendered his resignation as county administrator, and the board voted to accept it.

According to board attorney David Houston, a search will commence to fill the position. Adams was approved for the position in May 2015.

In other business, the board accepted final resolutions for 10-year tax exemptions approved by the state for three Monroe County industries, which launched into discussion about the practice.

“Over the years, we’ve discussed this several times and have gone round and round. It’s just a tool of doing business if you’re going to be competitive with other counties and states,” said board president Billy Kirkpatrick.

The board approved tax exemptions for new equipment of $19,872,052 for Tronox; $827,539 for Westlake, formerly known as Axiall; and $35,790,412 for United Furniture Industries. The exemptions don’t include road or school tax.

“This exemption is to have industry here. Tronox is expanding like crazy, and it’s good for your county. The way I see it, you’ve got $57 million you can started collecting road and school tax on now,” said road manager Sonny Clay.

Taking an idea from Prentiss County, the previous administration exempted road tax from the exemptions. The approved exemptions end in 10 years.

In a related matter, the board approved to receive an application from NauticStar, which is requesting $618,851.19 in exemptions for new equipment.

The board approved a resolution readopting and reenacting late fees to be charged and added to Monroe County Solid Waste Department billing fees. Houston said legislation allowing counties to do so passed and was signed by Gov. Phil Bryant.

Following up on a previous issue, supervisors approved an order allowing for Quincy Water Association to apply for a community development block grant application for water system improvements.

County engineer Kyle Strong informed the board of a federally mandated change in inspection of bridges with timber pilings. According to Strong, whereas county engineers charged closer to the $350 range to inspect the bridges, outside consulting firms will be paid more than $1,000. The inspection fees will be paid through bridge repair funds.

After discussion, the board tabled a board order accepting the terms.

In a different change of pace, Vaughn Blaylock of Southern Procurement Services talked about two bills signed into law by the governor that will require cities, counties and school districts to a secure electronic interactive system for submitting bids for certain purchases requiring competitive bidding. The change applies for items valued at more than $50,000.