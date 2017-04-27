Access Family Health Services donates emergency kits to Smithville schools
SMITHVILLE – Six years ago this month, Smithville was in the path of a devastating EF5 tornado, which left much of the town, including the campus of Smithville Attendance Center, destroyed. A significant portion of the recovery effort has been coordinated through the Tupelo-based CREATE Foundation.
In appreciation of the role Smithville schools have played in the community’s recovery, Access Family Health Services is providing emergency kits to the classrooms.
Access Executive Director Marilyn Sumerford presented the first kits to Principal Chad O’Brian and school nurse Renee Harris earlier this month.
The drawstring backpacks contain 299 first-aid supplies, including antiseptics, bandages, tweezers, ice packs, flashlights and other items that can be used in an emergency. In the event of a tornado warning or other emergency situation, teachers can grab the kits and go.
“When Mrs. Harris shared the need for the kits, we knew that this was something that Access could do to show our gratitude and support,” Sumerford said.
Access Family Health Services has a history of providing affordable, comprehensive healthcare to the community for almost 40 years, according to Sumerford.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About jward
Search
- Prairie actress steps into director role of Tupelo Film Festival April 20, 2017
- Downtown Amory resurfacing anticipated for summertime April 26, 2017
- Separate shooting incidents strike a nerve April 26, 2017
- Supervisors accept county administrator’s resignation April 26, 2017
- Aldermen table hire of Aberdeen Electric Department manager April 26, 2017
- Tigers rally behind Kidd, Swan to top Cats in three games April 27, 2017
- Lady Noles top Houlka to officially clinch division title April 27, 2017
- Amory golf finishes up strong week April 27, 2017
- LEPC meeting remembers April 27, 2011 tragedy April 27, 2017
- WTVA chief meteorologist visits Hatley Elementary School April 27, 2017
- Chris Burks: Two awesome superstars!...
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...