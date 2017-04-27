Access Family Health Services donates emergency kits to Smithville schools

SMITHVILLE – Six years ago this month, Smithville was in the path of a devastating EF5 tornado, which left much of the town, including the campus of Smithville Attendance Center, destroyed. A significant portion of the recovery effort has been coordinated through the Tupelo-based CREATE Foundation.

In appreciation of the role Smithville schools have played in the community’s recovery, Access Family Health Services is providing emergency kits to the classrooms.

Access Executive Director Marilyn Sumerford presented the first kits to Principal Chad O’Brian and school nurse Renee Harris earlier this month.

The drawstring backpacks contain 299 first-aid supplies, including antiseptics, bandages, tweezers, ice packs, flashlights and other items that can be used in an emergency. In the event of a tornado warning or other emergency situation, teachers can grab the kits and go.

“When Mrs. Harris shared the need for the kits, we knew that this was something that Access could do to show our gratitude and support,” Sumerford said.

Access Family Health Services has a history of providing affordable, comprehensive healthcare to the community for almost 40 years, according to Sumerford.