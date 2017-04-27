Amory golf finishes up strong week
The Amory golf team closed out the regular season with three strong matches that included team wins and personal best scores.
Last Monday night, the team competed at the TCPS Invitational at Big Oaks in Tupelo, an 18-hole match. Junior Cameron Koehn shot his career best round of 69 for a second place finish. He birdied six holes on the back 9 to get to three under and was beaten by a 67 posted by Walnut’s Kye Meeks. Karli Knox was in the top 10 overall on the girls’ side.
The Panthers hosted their last regular season home match at Ackia Golf Course, a nine-hole match, and honored seniors Karli Knox and Brendan Koehn for Senior Night. Both the boys and the girls teams won the match as Cameron Koehn and Karli Knox were medalists with scores of 37 and 42 respectively. Brendan Koehn shot a personal best round of 45.
On Thursday, the girls’ team won their first-ever 18-hole match at the Corinth Invitational at Shiloh Ridge Golf Course with a team score of 183. Knox placed first overall with a round of 78. Freshmen Emma Coggin and Riley Carter shot a 105 and a 110 respectively.
Both teams compete in their division matches this week.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Melissa Meador
Search
- Prairie actress steps into director role of Tupelo Film Festival April 20, 2017
- Downtown Amory resurfacing anticipated for summertime April 26, 2017
- Separate shooting incidents strike a nerve April 26, 2017
- Supervisors accept county administrator’s resignation April 26, 2017
- Aldermen table hire of Aberdeen Electric Department manager April 26, 2017
- Tigers rally behind Kidd, Swan to top Cats in three games April 27, 2017
- Lady Noles top Houlka to officially clinch division title April 27, 2017
- Amory golf finishes up strong week April 27, 2017
- LEPC meeting remembers April 27, 2011 tragedy April 27, 2017
- WTVA chief meteorologist visits Hatley Elementary School April 27, 2017
- Chris Burks: Two awesome superstars!...
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...