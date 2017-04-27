 

Amory golf finishes up strong week

April 27, 2017

The Amory golf team closed out the regular season with three strong matches that included team wins and personal best scores.

Courtesy The Amory girls golf team won its first ever 18-hole match last Thursday with a team score of 183 at the Corinth Invitational. Pictured are, L to R: senior Karli Knox, who finished first overall with a round of 78 and freshmen Emma Coggin and Riley Carter who shot a 105 and 110 respectively.

The Amory girls golf team won its first ever 18-hole match last Thursday with a team score of 183 at the Corinth Invitational. Pictured are, L to R: senior Karli Knox, who finished first overall with a round of 78 and freshmen Emma Coggin and Riley Carter who shot a 105 and 110 respectively.

Last Monday night, the team competed at the TCPS Invitational at Big Oaks in Tupelo, an 18-hole match. Junior Cameron Koehn shot his career best round of 69 for a second place finish. He birdied six holes on the back 9 to get to three under and was beaten by a 67 posted by Walnut’s Kye Meeks. Karli Knox was in the top 10 overall on the girls’ side.

The Panthers hosted their last regular season home match at Ackia Golf Course, a nine-hole match, and honored seniors Karli Knox and Brendan Koehn for Senior Night. Both the boys and the girls teams won the match as Cameron Koehn and Karli Knox were medalists with scores of 37 and 42 respectively. Brendan Koehn shot a personal best round of 45.

On Thursday, the girls’ team won their first-ever 18-hole match at the Corinth Invitational at Shiloh Ridge Golf Course with a team score of 183. Knox placed first overall with a round of 78. Freshmen Emma Coggin and Riley Carter shot a 105 and a 110 respectively.

Courtesy Amory junior Cameron Koehn shot a career best of 69 at the 18-hole TCPS Invitational last Monday to finish second, then was the medalist at the Panthers' 9-hole home match last Tuesday with a 37.

Amory junior Cameron Koehn shot a career best of 69 at the 18-hole TCPS Invitational last Monday to finish second, then was the medalist at the Panthers’ 9-hole home match last Tuesday with a 37.

Both teams compete in their division matches this week.

