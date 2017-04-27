Lady Noles top Houlka to officially clinch division title

SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Lady Noles just needed one thing to officially clinch their 10th straight division fast-pitch title: a win over Houlka.

The rain forced the Lady Noles to play part of the game last Monday and part on Thursday, but they took care of business with ease with a 17-2 win.

“We had a good offensive game tonight,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “It’s been sporadic this year as far as getting to play, and our offense has been up and down. It’s been kind of a weird year with weather and things.”

The game was suspended on Monday with Smithville leading 5-2 in the middle of the second inning.

In the top of the first, the Lady Noles took a 5-0 lead. Angel Guyton put Smithville on the board with an RBI double to plate Olivia Roberts, who blistered a triple with one out. Taylor King made it 2-0 with her RBI single, and Katie Beth Williams and Callie Williams each drew walks.

Annie Brooke Morgan’s RBI single stretched the lead to 3-0, and two more runs came home when Maddie Mason reached on an error.

Houlka scored its two lone runs in the top of the second before the game was suspended for rain.

Smithville picked up where it left off Monday when the game resumed Thursday. Emma Kate Hester beat out an infield single, and Roberts reached on an error. Guyton scored both with her triple to left, and Katie Beth Williams plated her with a sacrifice fly. King kept the inning going with a double, and Callie Williams and Morgan each drew walks, but the Lady Wildcats worked out of the jam without any further damage.

The Lady Noles sent all nine to the plate again in the third and stretched the lead to 11-2. Roberts singled with one out, and Guyton added her fourth RBI of the game with a base hit to right. King nearly cleared the bases but drove in two runs with her triple.

Smithville padded its lead with six in the fourth. Hester led off by reaching on an error, and Roberts and Guyton both drew walks. Katie Beth Williams cleared the bases with a double off the wall in center, and King added her fourth hit, an RBI single.

With two outs, Hester doubled to right to drive in the final two runs and make it 17-2.

Guyton also picked up the win in the circle, allowing three hits and striking out seven. Chloe Summerford came in to get the final out on a strikeout.

Playoffs open for the Lady Noles this week when they face Pine Grove in the official first round.

“It’s playoff time now, and I always tell them we have to win eight games to accomplish our goal,” Duke said. “These seniors (Angel Guyton, Katie Beth Williams and Savanna Spees) right here, I’m super proud of them. They have seven state titles and have never lost a division championship. We’re looking forward to the playoffs. We have a lot of things to work out as far as defensively, but these girls know how to play and we just have to put it together.”