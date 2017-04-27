LEPC meeting remembers April 27, 2011 tragedy

SMITHVILLE – The Monroe County Local Emergency Planning Committee reflected on the looming sixth-year anniversary of the Smithville tornado April 20 during its quarterly meeting. Smithville High School Principal Chad O’Brian and Mayor Gregg Kennedy shared the guest speaker role, giving their personal recollections of April 27, 2011.

“I remember the siren going off all day long to the point I remember being complacent. I didn’t know my life would change in a few seconds,” Kennedy said. “I don’t become complacent with anything anymore.”

He and two town hall clerks took shelter underneath the board of aldermen table and after 10 seconds of the tornado passing through, he walked out to see his town leveled.

“[Monroe County Superintendent of Education] Scott [Cantrell] said he still remembers the two words my text message said after I got to the school – ‘complete devastation,’” said O’Brian, who took shelter in a closet that day as the tornado passed over town. “Honestly, I thought the house was going to fall in on us. We heard the windows blow out and debris hit the house.”

Six years later, Smithville Attendance Center is in its fourth year in a new building, and the town is still working on documenting all of its reimbursements for a Federal Emergency Management Agency close-out.

“Yes, this marks our six year and yes, it’s a slow process. When the FEMA people said it would take at least 10 years, I said, ‘You’re crazy,’ but it’s going to be about that long,” said Kennedy of the close-out.

“What has been done in these six years will outlast a generation. It will outlast me and all the teachers at the school,” said O’Brian of the school.

Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Bunky Goza said even though Smithville caught the brunt of the damage, the day of the tornadoes proved to be a countywide event before reminding those present the importance of multi-hazard planning. In addition to tornadoes in Wren and Smithville that day, the entire county was without power after a separate tornado struck a Tennessee Valley Authority supply line in Alabama.

A lasting byproduct of incident preparedness is Monroe County’s partnership with Three Rivers Planning and Development District to supply the free CodeRed warning system, which alerts users of severe weather, flood and tornado warnings. To sign up for this service, visit www.trpdd.com/codered/.