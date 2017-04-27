Several MCSO-seized pit bulls rescued by Columbus group
ABERDEEN – Nearly 14 months ago, Columbus-based Shaw Pit Bull Rescue assisted the county in rescuing 14 pit bulls seized by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The rescue group picked up six pit bulls April 21 that were seized by the MCSO earlier this month. The dogs will be socialized and rehabilitated.
“It starts with getting the dogs acclimated and letting them know you trust them. It takes a month or two of relaxing time as we learn their temperament. They just need some time to decompress,” said Dana McDonald of Shaw Pit Bull Rescue.
The rescue still has five of the pit bulls it took in from last year’s bust waiting on forever homes.
“With this many coming in at once, it overwhelms our kennel system. With Shaw being able to step up and take them, it buys time for the other dogs,” said Save-A-Paw Volunteer Lisa Shots, who added inmates from the work center have helped to socialize the dogs.
Save-A-Paw Rescue already administered vaccines and heartworm tests after the pit bulls came into their holding pens.
All in all, 14 adult pit bulls and two puppies were seized in the latest raid. The two puppies have since been moved to a rescue in the northern states.
Shaw Pit Bull Rescue is currently expanding its facilities from one acre to six and a half with the estimated cost of $65,000. Funding and donations are needed for the improvements, which will include a community dog park for large and small dogs and a dog walking track around the entire park.
Related Posts
- Pit bulls turn page for new chapters in life
- Renasant Bank makes $479,600 bid for River Birch
- MCSO, U.S. Marshals run registered sex offenders compliance check
- Wintry precipitation arrives
- Monroe County School District dismisses amid social media post
- Students learn about non-traditional careers at the Amory Career Center
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Prairie actress steps into director role of Tupelo Film Festival April 20, 2017
- Downtown Amory resurfacing anticipated for summertime April 26, 2017
- Separate shooting incidents strike a nerve April 26, 2017
- Supervisors accept county administrator’s resignation April 26, 2017
- Aldermen table hire of Aberdeen Electric Department manager April 26, 2017
- Tigers rally behind Kidd, Swan to top Cats in three games April 27, 2017
- Lady Noles top Houlka to officially clinch division title April 27, 2017
- Amory golf finishes up strong week April 27, 2017
- LEPC meeting remembers April 27, 2011 tragedy April 27, 2017
- WTVA chief meteorologist visits Hatley Elementary School April 27, 2017
- Chris Burks: Two awesome superstars!...
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...