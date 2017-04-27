Tigers rally behind Kidd, Swan to top Cats in three games

The Hatley Tigers rebounded from a Game 2 loss to take their Class 3A first-round playoff series with a 10-4 victory in Game 3 at home on Monday night.

Brock Kidd did it all as he went the distance on the mound to pick up the win and also had four hits in the effort. Matt Swan added a three-run homer.

The Tigers, as the visitors even though the game was played at Hatley, took a 2-0 lead in the first as Kidd, Will Cantrell and Holden Clark all had hits in the inning.

Independence took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the inning but Kidd held them scoreless from there. The Tigers got a run closer in the third, then took the 8-4 lead with five in the fourth including Swan’s three-run shot.

Back-to-back doubles by Kidd and Swan added one more run in the sixth, and the Tigers added another insurance run in the seventh.

Hatley moves on to face Kossuth in the second round this weekend.

Game 2:

Independence 8,

Hatley 1

The Wildcats took advantage of the long ball, blasting three home runs on their way to the win.

“They hit the ball really well and took advantage of some bad pitches to hit the ball out of the ballpark,” Hatley coach John Harris said. “Through the first five innings, we had one hit and didn’t really give ourselves a chance. When we don’t do that, it makes it tough, but they took advantage of their opportunities and got the runs across. Three home runs is hard to beat.”

Hatley scored its lone run in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Cody Dunigan started things off with a base hit. Brock Kidd doubled to put two in scoring position, then Matt Swan followed him with an RBI double. Will Cantrell singled, but the Cats got two quick outs to get out of the jam.

The Tigers had their opportunities otherwise in the game. Holden Clark hit a two-out triple in the second, but a flyout ended that chance. In the fourth, Kidd and Swan drew back-to-back walks, and Cantrell sacrificed them over, but once again, Independence worked out of a jam.

Game 1:

Hatley 7,

Independence 1

Brock Kidd went the first six-plus innings on his way to grabbing the win, while Holden Clark came in to close out the game. Kidd scattered seven hits, walked two and struck out five. Clark struck out two in relief.

“Brock kept us in the game and kept them off the bases,” Harris said. “He made some clutch pitches, and that was the difference. The last three times he’s pitched, he’s went deep in the game and thrown really well for us. That’s all we can ask right there.”

The Tigers started out the scoring in the second, taking a 3-0 lead when Luke Nelson reached on an error to plate Matt Swan and Camron Wright added a two-run single.

In the third, Clark doubled to drive in another two runs, and a fielder’s choice by Nelson made it 6-0.

Hatley grabbed some insurance in the fifth when Swan tripled and scored on a groundout by Will Cantrell.

Swan had a two-hit night while Clark and Wright each had a pair of RBI.

“We hit it pretty well in the first game,” Harris said. “We had timely hits and had people on base with the opportunity to score.”