WTVA chief meteorologist visits Hatley Elementary School
HATLEY – Hatley Elementary School students recently enjoyed a special presentation all about weather when WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan visited the school April 6. He talked to students about weather safety, as well as what it is like to be a meteorologist. Students also had opportunities to interact with him afterwards to pose questions.
“Mr. Matt knows a lot about weather. He knows when a tornado is coming. I saw him on TV,” said Quincy Freeman, a kindergartener.
Following the visit, first-grader Ella Powell learned lightning is very hot and when it strikes, it’s one mile away after counting to five.
“When lightning hits a lightning rod, it takes it safely to the ground. Mr. Matt talked about how the radar shows what the weather is going to do,” said second-grader Sophie Hass.
“He said if it is bad weather, you need to be in your safe place. Our safe place at school is our dome,” said first-grader Aubrey Mackenzie.
The presentation took place in that safe place, which is also used as a weather shelter for the community.
“Tornadoes are very strong. They can blow down a house or a tree. Always go to your basement or the middle of your house if a tornado is coming,” said first-grader Clay Boy Fisher.
Hannah Nails, a first-grader, learned about the air inside of a tornado, tornado wind speeds and how they can pick up items.
