 

Amory man arrested, charged with ICE possession

By | 11:35 am | April 28, 2017 | News 
NETTLETON - Tyler Bailey, 23, of Amory, was arrested April 27 in Nettleton by the 
Monroe County Sheriff's Department Narcotics Unit and charged with possession of 
controlled substance (ICE). He is currently in the Monroe County Detention Unit.  bailey

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
