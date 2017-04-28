Amory man arrested, charged with ICE possession
By Ray Van Dusen | 11:35 am | April 28, 2017 | News
NETTLETON - Tyler Bailey, 23, of Amory, was arrested April 27 in Nettleton by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department Narcotics Unit and charged with possession of controlled substance (ICE). He is currently in the Monroe County Detention Unit.
