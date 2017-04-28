CREATE grant helping supply Nettleton’s library
NETTLETON – Nettleton’s library is transitioning into its new larger space with an opening date to be determined. In the meantime, a $25,000 grant from the CREATE Foundation will help outfit it. According to Friends of Nettleton Volunteer Dana Burcham, the grant will be used for computers and equipment like shelves.
“We’ll have more computers. In our old space, patrons were limited to only three computers and if they were all in use, they were limited to a 30-minute limit,” said librarian Maridelle Dickerson. “Anything that will coincide with what we need, we’re gracious. More computers will mean the world to the citizens of Nettleton and our patrons from Shannon, Okolona and Tupelo.”
Dickerson shared her appreciation of the library’s Pettigrew Cabinets previously donated by the Civitan Club. She said a circulation desk could be included in purchases with the grant as well.
Burcham and Brandon Presley, who serves as chairman of the Friends of Nettleton Library advisory board, were instrumental in securing the CREATE Foundation grant. Additionally, BancorpSouth has donated furniture for the new building.
“This building is really authentic. It has exposed brick and 12-foot ceilings, but Steve [Holland] really updated it. We’re really gracious for him giving us the building at the price he did,” Dickerson said.
