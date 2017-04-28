Errors doom Lions in decisive Game 3 against Hawks

HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lions worked to mount a comeback, but couldn’t recover from their miscues as the Myrtle Hawks took advantage with a 13-8 win in a deciding Game 3 in the first round of the playoffs.

The Hawks capitalized on eight Hamilton errors in the Lions’ loss.

“Our guys fought at the plate the whole game,” Hamilton coach Lewis Earnest said. “But we had eight scoreable errors and some other mental ones. We didn’t play defense, and when they brought in their second pitcher, we didn’t do a good job of staying on his breaking ball. He was slower, and we didn’t adjust.”

Myrtle took a quick 4-0 lead but a double play in the second from Nathan Tipton in right field to Jamie Dean Atkins at home limited the damage, and the Lions roared back in the third to go up 7-4.

Nathan Fast was hit by a pitch, and Todd Robinson and Colby Sanders grabbed back-to-back hits to start the rally. Tyler Holman drew a bases-loaded walk and a passed ball brought in another run. Atkins’ fly ball to center was dropped to score a run. Tipton drove in a run with a fielder’s choice, and Holley picked up an RBI with a bases-loaded walk.

Brady Davis and Fast rounded out the scoring with sacrifice flies.

The lead held up until the fifth as the Hawks went up by one after two errors, two hit batters and a pair of walks. They did the same in the final two innings as they padded their lead.

Hamilton tried one last comeback in the bottom of the seventh, trailing 13-7. With one out, Grant Thompson pinch hit and laced a single into left field. Fast was hit by a pitch to put two on, and pinch hitter Lee Bruff loaded the bases with a single. Harrison Fly came through with an RBI single to right to make it 13-8, but the Hawks worked out of the bases-loaded jam to grab the win.

“We will have a good nucleus coming back, but we just have to get better,” Earnest said. “We’ll work hard in the summer in the fall, get stronger in the weight room and hopefully develop some more pitching and some better defense. We’ll have to get better all the way around.”

Game 2:

Hamilton 21, Myrtle 15

In a wild Game 2, the Lions rallied twice to grab the win. In the top of the fifth, they scored 11 runs to go ahead 15-8, then as the Hawks came back to tie it up, Hamilton sealed the win with six runs in the eighth for the win.

In the second, Tyler Holman had an RBI double as Hamilton went up 2-0. Jacob Jaudon added an RBI hit in the fourth.

In their fifth inning rally, Nathan Tipton and Colby Sanders each had huge RBI doubles. Tipton had an RBI single also later in the inning, as did Colby Holley.

The Lions scored their six runs in the eighth by capitalizing on Myrtle errors, walks and hit batters, but the go-ahead run scored when Brady Davis reached on an error.

Tipton, Jaudon and Davis all had multiple hits and RBI with Tipton driving in four runs, Jaudon three runs and Davis two. Sanders finished with three RBI, as Holman and Jamie Dean Atkins had two each.

Hamilton used six pitchers with Davis going the final two and striking out 5 to get the win.

Game 1:

Myrtle 6, Hamilton 4

Walks, errors, mental mistakes. The three things that give baseball coaches extra gray hairs. The Hamilton Lions were guilty of all three on Friday night when they fell 6-4 to Myrtle in Game 1.

“We had our chances,” Hamilton coach Lewis Earnest said. “We made too many mistakes. We left too many baserunners on base.”

The mistakes started right off the bat as a walk, a passed ball and an error gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead.

The lead lasted until the second when the Lions tied the game. Colby Holley singled leading off, and Nick Harmon pulled off a perfect “fake bunt” it with a smash up the middle. Todd Robinson followed with a walk to load the bases. Holley scored on a wild pitch to knot the game at 1-1.

Again in the third, a Hamilton error opened the doors for Myrtle to regain the lead as pitcher Jacob Kent helped his own cause with a two-run double. Harmon settled down and got two flyball outs to get out of the inning.

The Lions fought back to tie the game again in the third. Tyler Holman walked leading off, moved to second on Jamie Dean Atkins fielder’s choice and to third on a wild pitch. Jacob Jaudon was hit by a pitch, and an error allowed both runs to score for a 3-3 tie.

Once again the lead lasted only until the Hawks got back to the plate as they pushed back ahead 4-3.

The Lions came out slugging in the fourth and threatened to do some damage, but shot themselves in the foot with another mental mistake. Brady Davis doubled down the third base line leading off but was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple. Colby Sanders ripped a triple to the wall in left center and scored two outs later on a single by Atkins.

The Hawks sent five batters to the plate in the top of the sixth, and two hits led to a 5-4 Myrtle lead. They took advantage another two errors to go up 6-4 in the top of the seventh.

The Lions started strong in the last at-bat, with back-to-back singles by Holman and Atkins. Holman was throw out at third on a bunt attempt by Jaudon. Myrtle made a pitching change and after giving up a walk, the new hurler got a strikeout and a groundout, to end the game.