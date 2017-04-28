Gilmore Foundation Conference Center hosts Chickasaw Celebration

AMORY – The white men taught Chickasaw history, and the Indians danced. Bret Holt’s program on the subject of Chickasaw Indians at the April 13 Rotary Club luncheon was a primer when he invited attendees to come back for an April 20 program at the Gilmore Foundation Conference Center he advertised would address the topic in a more thorough fashion.

The Chickasaw Celebration was attended by more than 70 history buffs, and it was indeed graduate-school material by comparison, presented by Ph.D.-level speakers whose lectures were interspersed by the Chickasaw Nation Dance Troupe performances by a company of six dancers under the direction of Jesse Lindsey. One number even welcomed participation by a couple of volunteers from the audience.

The program was presented by the Inkana Foundation in conjunction with Mississippi’s bicentennial celebration in 2017. Miller’s on Main catered a tasty buffet line for the guests that featured tomato sandwiches and fried chicken.

The first speech was a lesson in Chickasaw language, as Dr. John Dyson took the audience on a tour of area Chickasaw historic sites with their original names.

“A ‘glottal stop’ is used widely in the native words of the Chickasaw language,” Dyson said.

The pronunciations were quite an exercise for the tongue, with the intoxicated sounds of their inflections.

“The Chickasaw did not name places for people until the white man gave them the idea,” Dyson said. “For example, the name ‘Pontotoc’ first referred to the white fluff of the cat tail before the settlement was relocated and became known as the land of hanging grapes.”

Dyson went on to give the disclaimer that while the greatest source of the original language is old maps, the names still could vary with the transcriber.

Dr. Brad Lieb followed with a presentation on battlefield tactics used by the Chickasaw in area skirmishes against the European colonists in the 1730s.“The earliest and most noted events in colonial Mississippi include the Battle of Ackia near present-day Tupelo,” Lieb said. “The French and British competed for control of Mississippi, and both left names hearkening back to their presence, such as D’Iberville and Charleston.”Cultural variations were also explained by Lieb that he discovered in his research.“Warriors are expendable in the eyes of the French, who valued group cohesion over individual skill,” he said. “The Chickasaw, however, believed that every warrior mattered, and casualties reflected poor leadership.”The Chickasaw quickly became adept with firearms, even to the point that ammunition-loading techniques were perfected to the point when a single well-aimed shot could bring down two targets at once. Even their clay daubed embattlements were impervious to enemy fire.

Moreover, the Chickasaw were clever in manipulating the foreigners to their own advantage with treaties and trades, and they eventually beat the French at their own game.

“An army of less than 1,000 Chickasaw warriors was able to rout a greatly outnumbering force of French invaders, who were the strongest military machine on the planet at the time,” Lieb said.

Jack Elliott, Jr. wrapped up the evening’s presentations, bringing all the Chickasaw history home to Cotton Gin Port.

“Cotton Gin Port was more than one place,” Elliott said. “It wasn’t a specific site or story, but rather a cluster of interrelated outposts and settlements along the Tombigbee River, each with its own story.”

Elliott gave insight to a landing below the current Highway 278 river bridge identified with a sign reading “The Cannon Hole,” that was the site of a dump of munitions of uncertain origin.

“There were 200 residents at the most in Cotton Gin Port until the railroad came to establish Amory, which assimilated the original settlement,” Elliott said.

The dance routines that interspersed the lectures were acted out in chorus line fashion by the Chickasaw Nation Dance Troupe under the direction of Jesse Lindsey. The whoops and chants of the actors were accompanied by the percussion of handheld rattles and cans of pebbles strapped to the legs of the female dancers.

“They originally used deer toes for the rattles, but now we use tin cans and pebbles bought at a store,” Lindsey said.

Dances had various names, including the Friendship Dance and the Stomp Dance, which honored warriors and all veterans who attended the celebration.