 

Loggerhead turtle proves catch of a lifetime for outdoorsman

By | 6:00 am | April 28, 2017 | News
Chuck Little, left, holds a Loggerhead turtle caught on Aberdeen Lake with his father, Frankie, and nephew, Myles Clark.

COURTESY
Chuck Little, left, holds a Loggerhead turtle caught on Aberdeen Lake with his brother, Frankie, and nephew, Myles Clark.

ABERDEEN – The way his wife, Mona, explains it, catching a 2-foot, 3-inch long loggerhead turtle in Aberdeen Lake was the catch of a lifetime for avid Bartahatchie outdoorsman Frankie Little. Mona helped set noodles out the day before the April 14 catch made by Frankie; his brother, Chuck; his daughter, Shauna Clark; and his grandson, Myles Clark. The family was camping at Blue Bluff.

Mona estimated the turtle to be more than 50 years old, weighing more than 50 pounds.

