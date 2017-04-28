Loggerhead turtle proves catch of a lifetime for outdoorsman

ABERDEEN – The way his wife, Mona, explains it, catching a 2-foot, 3-inch long loggerhead turtle in Aberdeen Lake was the catch of a lifetime for avid Bartahatchie outdoorsman Frankie Little. Mona helped set noodles out the day before the April 14 catch made by Frankie; his brother, Chuck; his daughter, Shauna Clark; and his grandson, Myles Clark. The family was camping at Blue Bluff.

Mona estimated the turtle to be more than 50 years old, weighing more than 50 pounds.