Noles, Tigers grab sweeps in first round

Both Smithville and Nettleton breezed through their first rounds against Hickory Flat and Water Valley respectively.

In Smithville’s 20-1 win in their Game 2 sweep, first baseman Stuart Coggins hit a pair of home runs – including a grand slam – and finished the night with 8 RBI as he also hit a double.

Will McNeese went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI, while Dustin Moffett was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI. Chris Lockhart had two hits, and Wesley Grier had two RBI.

Blayde Scott and Lockhart also split time on the mound in the win.

Nettleton completed its sweep with a 7-1 win in Game 2.

“I’m proud of the way our guys competed,” Nettleton coach Will Hawkins said. “Water Valley is a real young team and has a real bright future. Our guys came out and hit it well.”

In the first inning, Nettleton scored four runs off five hits with three being doubles for good measure.

The hits kept coming as the Tigers finished with 10 total hits. Coleton Ausbern, Grady Gardner and Chase Scruggs all finished with multiple hits for the game.

“We’re just trying to have fun,” Ausbern said. “We’re just playing baseball now. It’s win or go home in the playoffs. It’s fun.”

Cameron Cruber was on the mound for Nettleton (19-8) and came away with the victory, allowing three hits and striking out seven.

Smithville easily dispatched of Hickory Flat in Game 1 as Grant Johnson and Heath Noe combined to strike out 8 in the 12-1 win. Noe also went 3 for 3 with four RBI.

Smithville took a 1-0 lead on Stuart Coggins’ sacrifice fly in the first inning. In the second, Aubrey Cox came through with a two-run single, then Noe and Chris Lockhart each added a two-RBI double as the Noles led 8-0.

Cox opened the third with a double, followed by a base hit from Dustin Moffett, then Noe drove both in with a two-run single. Coggins added an RBI double later in the inning. Cox added his third RBI of the night with a sac fly for the Noles’ final run.

In Nettleton’s Game 1 win, Coleton Ausbern threw his second no-hitter of the season, walking just one and striking out six.

The Tigers scored all ten of their runs in the final three innings. In the third, Dalton Combs broke the stalemate by smashing a solo homer. Grady Gardner followed him with a base hit, then Thaniel Tackett and Ausbern hit back-to-back doubles, the latter’s driving in a pair of runs. Davis Oswalt ended the scoring in the third with an RBI single.

In the fourth, Ausbern came through again with his second RBI double of the night. Gardner added an RBI triple in the fifth, and Tackett an RBI double to round out the scoring.