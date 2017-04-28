Panthers pound Rangers for first-round win

AMORY – The Amory Panthers found the resurgence of their offense just as the postseason begins.

The Panthers pounded out double-digit runs in both of their first round playoff games, capping off the sweep with a 16-0 win on Saturday night.

“I thought we swung the bat very well this series,” Amory coach Chad Williams said. “It’s nice to see after having games where we only scratched out a few hits.”

Amory took a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first with clutch two-out hits. Hunter Lockhart started the two-out rally with a double, and his courtesy runner Drew Wallace ended up scoring on a passed ball. Aubrey Gillentine was intentionally walked, and Jackson Williams made them pay for that decision by ripping an RBI double in the gap in left center.

Gunnar Hall rounded out the scoring by reaching on an error to make it 3-0.

Cooper Jones opened the second inning with a base hit to left, and Ryan Morgan drew a walk with one out. Lockhart came through again, this time with a double to score both runs and make it 5-0.

Hall doubled to start off the third, but the Rangers got out of the jam by retiring the next three in order.

The Panthers made up for that in the bottom of the fourth, in which they exploded for 11 runs.

Jake Kirkpatrick led off with a base hit, and Morgan scored him easily with an RBI triple to right. Gillentine was hit by a pitch, and Williams came through with another big hit, a two-run single to make it 8-0.

Walks to Hall and Jake Williams loaded the bases, and Caleb Haney grabbed an RBI when he was hit by a pitch. Hall came home when the pickoff throw to third sailed into left field, and Jones walked to load the bases again.

Kirkpatrick and Morgan each picked up an RBI with a bases-loaded walk, and Lockhart added his third hit and RBI of the night on a single to left. Gillentine and Jackson Williams were each plunked with the bases loaded to drive in a run, and Hall grabbed an RBI on a fielder’s choice to make it 16-0.

Jackson Williams pitched the shutout, allowing just three hits and one walk.

He worked out of a jam in the fourth when an error and a double put two in scoring position. Williams struck the next batter out, then a fly out to Jones in left field turned into a double play as he fired home to get the runner out by a mile.

“I was really pleased with how well Jackson threw tonight,” Williams said. “I thought we played very solid defense behind him. Aubrey (Gillentine) threw a great game in Game 1.”

The Panthers will either face Ripley or Leake Central in the second round. Amory was eliminated by Ripley in the third round last season.

“If it’s Ripley, we certainly know about them and what they have,” Williams said. “I don’t know much about Leake Central yet.”’

Game 1:

Amory 11, Raymond 3

Aubrey Gillentine threw six shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out six, while walking just one and also went 3 for 4 at the plate. Jake Kirkpatrick and Caleb Haney had two hits each.

The Panthers scored six runs in the fourth and five in the seventh.

In the fourth, Jackson Williams and Gunnar Hall started the scoring with back-to-back RBI singles. Haney also had an RBI single, and Cooper Jones drove in a run with a fielder’s choice.

In the seventh, the Panthers padded their lead with an RBI triple by Kirkpatrick, followed by an RBI double by Ryan Morgan.