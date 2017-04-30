Death, taxes and change are some of life’s predictable certainties

A s busy as the garden centers are these days, there’s no guarantee the energy that goes into putting those Better Boys, geraniums and mosquito plants into soil will hold up through August’s potential sweltering heat.

April and October are the two months of the calendar year usually encouraging bursts of energy with normal shifts of temperatures into more favorable spring and fall norms. However, we can all relate to some years of long sleeves in May and thinking we can swim on certain days in November.

As sure as the old wive’s tale cautions planting a garden before Easter, Uncle Sam is bound to get his cut around the middle of April. For the CPAs finally catching a well-deserved break after that deadline passed last week, this time of year must seem like a new chapter has started.

In keeping track with community activities, the newspaper business opens and closes chapters of busy and lull times of the year. I cursed myself back in January saying I was ready for things to get busy again to quell some of the wintertime boredom. Now that Pilgrimage and Railroad Festival has passed for another year, I can relate to the CPAs and remember what it’s like to breathe a little easier again.

Some professions are pretty overwhelming at times, but sometimes those hours, days, weeks and months are good for turning us into more enduring people.

As the front page of this week’s paper suggests, change is inevitable. When I was doing a photoshoot with retiring Aberdeen Fire Chief Frank Gladney last Thursday morning, I told him I can’t remember three high-profile positions in the county changing hands at the same time.

He and Amory City Clerk Lee Barnett will enter the new life of retirement, while Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Skip Scaggs will take a step into a more far-reaching role at the North Mississippi Industrial Development Association. Through their time in these jobs, the three have become more enduring people.

For Frank and Skip’s yet to be named replacements, there will probably be a few changes in store. For incoming Amory City Clerk Jamie Morgan, who’s no stranger to the office, the training period has passed.

We all get stuck in our ways and are sometimes shell-shocked by change. Change is something that takes some easing into for some.

I couldn’t have gone straight from hanging out at Moon’s OK Tire some weekends with people my age in 1999 to socializing with people our parents’ age at board of aldermen meetings now without years of preparation.

As bubbly, caring and professional as she can be, Jamie will do a great job in her new role, as I’m sure the incoming Aberdeen fire chief and chamber director will be. It just takes years of preparation to fill roles like these and as Monroe County residents, we deserve the best, and that’s what goes through the decision-makers’ minds in filling these roles.

There will be more stories and pictures about retirements and job transitions coming in future issues of the Monroe Journal, as these are opening and closing chapters we spotlight.

April comes with its blooms and new growth every year and now that Easter has passed, the time is now to start amending that soil and staking those tomato plants. Like any other task in life, it takes a lot of work to keep them alive through favorable and stressful times. Sometimes gardening and everyday activities are taxing, and sometimes changing a method of farming helps crops to blossom more.