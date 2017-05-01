Amory native prepares course for Wells Fargo Championship

By GARY ANDREWS/For the Monroe Journal

Amory native Craig Walsh is actively preparing the top 100-rated Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina where he serves as golf club superintendent, for the upcoming Wells Fargo Championship May 1-7, which will air on the Golf Channel and CBS.

Walsh took interest in the game of golf and conditioning of golf courses beginning in high school when he was involved in the construction of Riverbirch Golf Club. He became captivated with the turfgrass industry and graduated from Mississippi State University with a bachelor of science degree in agronomy. While a student at Mississippi State, Walsh interned at two prestigious courses including The Farm Golf Club in Dalton, Georgia and the nationally recognized Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland. During his internship at Congressional Country Club, he gained valuable experience in preparation of the 1995 Senior US Open.

Upon graduation from MSU, Walsh accepted a job with The Farm Golf Club as an assistant superintendent. During his tenure there, he worked with the club in hosting the annual NCAA Carpet Collegiate Classic. In 1998, Walsh moved to the Golf Club of Georgia in Alpharetta, Georgia where he was involved in preparing for the Senior PGA Nationwide Championship and The Georgia Cup (United States and British Amateur Championship). Proving his dedication and work ethic, he was promoted to golf course superintendent.

In 2004, Walsh gained the attention of course architect Rees Jones and was hired to oversee the construction of the Jones-designed Echelon Club in Alpharetta. Being involved with all aspects of the construction of this golf course, Walsh opened the course to rave reviews for outstanding course conditions.

In 2008, Jones recommended Walsh to be director of agronomy at Haig Point Golf Club in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Jones redesigned this course in 2007 and asked Walsh to bring it back to “World Class” conditioning that it once had. Through an intensive cultural program and tree management program, Walsh drastically improved the health of the turfgrass and raised the level of course conditions.

He moved to his present position at Eagle Point Golf Club in 2014. With the task of bringing daily playing condition back to what is expected at the club and prepare the course to be host for the Wells Fargo Champion, Walsh faced a big task for the course’s first PGA Tour event.

He was charged with improving the overall playing surfaces, managing a massive tree removal/pruning plan, renovating 74 bunkers by installing the “Better Billy” bunker system, adding six pro tees, four stream and pond restorations and reducing the native areas for better pedestrian flow for the upcoming tournament.

During his career, Walsh has gained extensive experience in maintaining putting surfaces of either Bent grass or Bermuda grass greens. The involvement in various course preparations in multiple nationally televised golf tournaments he has brought attention to details as an important part of his daily operations.

Walsh is married to the former Jennifer Andrews of Aberdeen, and they have two children, Hayden, 16, and Alexis, 14. He is the son of Jean Grubbs of Amory.

Walsh is dedicated to his family and his professional career. He is considered a great asset to the golf clubs he has been involved with and has attracted the attention of golf course superintendents and owners across the country for guidance and information.