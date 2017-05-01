Amory police charge man with possession of a controlled substance
By Ray Van Dusen | 11:07 am | May 1, 2017 | News
According to the Amory Police Department, James M. Cummings, 34, of Amory was charged with possession of a controlled substance. On April 25, just before midnight, officers stopped Cummings on Highway 278 where he was found to be in possession of ICE (Meth).
Bond was set at $2,500 in Monroe County Justice Court. Cummings out on bond.
