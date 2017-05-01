 

Amory police charge man with possession of a controlled substance

By | 11:07 am | May 1, 2017 | News

According to the Amory Police Department, James M. Cummings, 34, of Amory was charged with possession of a controlled substance. On April 25, just before midnight, officers stopped Cummings on Highway 278 where he was found to be in possession of ICE (Meth).

Bond was set at $2,500 in Monroe County Justice Court. Cummings out on bond.

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
