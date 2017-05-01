Bowen and Coxey vie for Amory police chief seat

Ronnie Bowen

(Incumbent)

Professional experience?

37 years in law enforcement, all with the Amory Police Department; worked in every area but narcotics and K9; more than 270 hours of continuing education in last four years.

Lessons learned?

Problems can happen when they are least expected. “Everyone has issues, but some may be like a pressure cooker with a pop-off valve that doesn’t work.” We must expect the unexpected, which is only intensified today.

Any anticipated changes in policy?

We have made continual changes in my 24 years as chief and will continue to endeavor to have a cutting-edge operation. We didn’t even have a working typewriter when I was elected chief in 1993, nor did we have computers, fax machines and other communications equipment we take for granted today. We have staff at all levels of educational achievement, from a high school diploma to master’s degrees. The people we serve are our bosses; I just manage the force.

Amory’s biggest crime related issues and your approach to solve them?

We have aggressive patrolling underway 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It requires a lot of personal sacrifice of our staff, especially during special events such as the Railroad Festival that require all staff to be on duty. We normally schedule rotation to permit all staff to have every other weekend off to be with their families. Only 50 percent of crimes are solved nationwide. It takes a group effort to combat crime. Our officers are expected to remain vigilant and do what they have been trained to do. We know from experience that thefts tend to go up in December while domestic violence cases spike in the spring, for whatever reason. We continually work with our partners, whether government agencies or private citizens, to intercept criminal activity and assist victims. One arrest can be instrumental in solving more crimes than one. Our primary mission in combating illegal drug trafficking is to go after the suppliers.

How can the police department give back to the community beyond your normal services?

After the school resource officers funding was cut off, we established a school walk-thru program where officers make foot patrols through the schools daily. In addition, we provide traffic patrolling for schools at dismissal time as well as for ball games. Our response times for school calls are typically just a minute or two, so we’re close by. We are still able to do fingerprinting for kids as well as the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program for fifth grade students, with 23 classes graduated to date.

What would you like to improve in the police department, and how do you plan to accomplish it?

We need to continually update equipment and programs as funding permits. I would like to establish a citizen’s police academy to train partners as public liaisons. We are grateful for the private donations that are helping us to get the K9 program reestablished. We have also put together an app that can be downloaded for citizens to help us with law enforcement. We’re working to promote public awareness of this tool.

What are your priorities as police chief should you be reelected?

I want our department to continue to be the best we can be for the people. We serve our citizens as well as those who visit our community. Peoples’ needs vary, and we do our best to respond. Our mission is efficiency, unity, service and intelligence. We depend on the eyes and ears of the public to help us fight crime.If you see something, say something!

Tony Coxey

Professional experience?

Twenty years military service with Army National Guard serving in the following capacities: Non-commissioned officer-in-charge (NCOIC) Supply Sergeant, NCOIC Flight Operations, NCOIC Personal Security Detachment, Forward Observer, Unit Armorer and Army Combat Instructor

Law enforcement experience?

Certified law enforcement officer at North Mississippi Training Academy March, 2000; Shift Supervisor; SWAT team; Narcotics agent/Supervisor; Bike patrol; Dive and Rescue Team; Basic Narcotic Certification; Interview and Interrogation Certification; Street Narcotics Certification; Taser Certification; Intoxilyzer Certification; STORM (field sobriety) Certification; IED Certification; Active Shooter Training and First Aid Certification.

Lessons learned?

Community is key; we must listen to the wants and the needs of our citizens. Our youth have a fear of law enforcement; we must change this relationship and work to establish a sense of trust. I will maintain zero tolerance for drug-related activity and crimes. We must be a department that has leadership that is pro-active in the community. We should always seek to improve, and never become complacent.

Any anticipated changes in policy?

I will work toward improving the safety of our schools. Our children should be able to obtain an education without fear of school violence. Our educators should feel safe in their environment. I will work for stronger police presence in our neighborhoods and our business community. Community policing establishes a one on one relationship between our citizens and our law enforcement officers.

Amory’s biggest crime related issues and your approach to solve them?

The incidence of crime in the city of Amory has steadily been climbing from 2015 well into 2016. The strongest deterrent to crime is police presence. A department must become proactive within the community to send a message to those who intend to break the law, that it will not be tolerated. If elected as chief of police, it will be my job to address these issues head-on, and to work diligently to assure the citizens of Amory that their safety and well-being is a top priority.

How can the police department give back to the community beyond your normal services?

I believe the most effective way to give back to our community is through community programs. Currently, I am unaware of any programs offered by the police department. It is a fact that these programs are an integral part of establishing a productive and positive relationship with members of the community, especially at-risk youth. The following are programs I hope to establish if I am elected as your chief of police in Amory: a Junior Police Explorer program, neighborhood watch, community/ school presentations K-9, a scholarship program, an elderly check-in program, a Coffee with Cops program, police athletic league programs, a School Resource Officer program and implementation of a Certified Reserve Officer program.

What would you like to improve in the police department, and how do you plan to accomplish it?

If elected as chief of police in Amory, I want to improve communications between the department and our citizens by establishing an open-door policy. We must work to rebuild trust between members of the community and the police department. Citizens must feel confident that their issues are being addressed and not falling by the wayside. Our business owners need to be assured that Amory is a safe place for their business to operate. I vow if elected as chief of police to not become complacent in my duty, and to always strive to put the safety and well-being of the citizens of the city of Amory as my top priority.

What are your priorities as police chief should you be elected?

If elected as chief of police, I intend to address the drug activity that has become rampant in our community. We need to establish a zero-tolerance attitude for those who choose to become involved in the drug trade in the city of Amory. The rising amount of crime in the city of Amory is directly linked to drug activity.

We must increase police presence throughout the community, which is a proven crime deterrent as well as a tool to become better in tune with the issues arising in each neighborhood. All neighborhoods deserve to be patrolled and patrolled often. All businesses deserve to be able to become accustomed to an officer doing a walk through. A stronger presence will bring about change, and it is my hope as your chief of police of Amory to facilitate this change by being proactive.

I am a strong believer in technology; it is a great tool for our officers to have in their arsenal. I am also a firm believer in good-old fashioned police work. It is priority if elected as chief of police of Amory that I will make sure all my officers have continuing education classes so we may stay current and on the brink of all advances in law enforcement.