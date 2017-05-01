Four men seeking Nettleton police chief job

By William Moore/Daily Journal

NETTLETON – When Nettleton voters go to the polls, they get to choose their next top cop.

After more than four decades with the department, current Police Chief A.D. Heard decided it was time to retire. Four men, with almost 75 years of law enforcement experience between them, qualified to run for the office that has an annual salary of $38,641.

Two candidates currently work for the Nettleton Police Department. Another works with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The other is a former military policeman.

Joseph Beasley, 49, is the current Nettleton Assistant Police Chief. He has been a certified officer for 12 years, the last two at Nettleton. He is married with two children.

“I am the assistant chief now and want to do everything I can to serve Nettleton,” Beasley said. “My goal is to get Nettleton on the map as one of the safest cities to work in the state of Mississippi. My experience makes me the best candidate.”

Kenny Guess, 58, is married and the father of two children. A commercial driver for AutoZone, he has 30 years experience in the military police, both active duty and with the Army National Guard.

“I was asked by the citizens to run,” Guess said. “We need more communication and unity between the police department and the community. We need to have a closer relationship with the citizens. The security of the citizens will be my No. 1 priority. I have been in combat twice with the military police. I know I have the ability to lead.”

Of the four candidates, Guess is the only one with political experience. He ran for Nettleton Ward 2 Alderman in 2001, reaching a run-off with Jimmy Rye.

Sandford Harris has 26 years’ experience with local police departments and is currently a lieutenant with the Nettleton Police Department. He is married with six children.

“I want to make a difference and bring the community and police back in contact,” Harris said. “I am a people person. I will go out on the street and hear what people say and make changes for the better.”

Gary Monaghan, 63, is married with one child. He has worked for the last six years with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, rising to the rank of Sgt. Major.

“I am a lifelong resident of Nettleton,” Monaghan said. “My daddy was in law enforcement. He was the Nettleton Police Chief back in the 60s. I am a people person. I love dealing with people and want to make things better. I don’t want to say that I am the best man for the job. I am a hometown boy with a good record and a good name. I will do the best I can with what I’ve got.”

All Nettleton candidates run as Democrats, so all four will be listed on the primary ballot on May 2. If no one candidate collects a simple majority of the votes, the top two vote-getters will advance to a run-off on May 16.