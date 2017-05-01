Polls open Tuesday for municipal primaries
By Ray Van Dusen | 6:00 am | May 1, 2017 | News
Voters in Amory and Nettleton will cast ballots Tuesday, May 2 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the primary elections. May 16 will be the primary run-off election day.
General election day in Mississippi is June 6. The newly elected candidates will officially begin their terms on July 3.
