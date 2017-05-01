 

Polls open Tuesday for municipal primaries

By | 6:00 am | May 1, 2017 | News

Voters in Amory and Nettleton will cast ballots Tuesday, May 2 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the primary elections. May 16 will be the primary run-off election day.

General election day in Mississippi is June 6. The newly elected candidates will officially begin their terms on July 3.

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
View all posts by Ray Van Dusen