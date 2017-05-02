Authorities respond to shooting death
By Ray Van Dusen | 11:51 am | May 2, 2017 | News
BETHLEHEM – According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, a shooting in the Bethlehem community claimed a life Tuesday morning.
“S.O. got a call at 9:24 of a shooting on Bethlehem Road, three miles north of Hatley-Detroit Road. When I arrived, a white male deceased was lying in the ditch. He was shot multiple times,” Gurley said before noon.
Jerad Smith, 35, of Greenwood Springs lost his life due to the shooting, according to Gurley.
The case is being investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Ole Miss graduate among the one percent to receive prestigious Taylor Medal April 25, 2017
- Amory native prepares course for Wells Fargo Championship May 1, 2017
- Death, taxes and change are some of life’s predictable certainties April 30, 2017
- General aviation builds Mississippi April 29, 2017
- Amory man arrested, charged with ICE possession April 28, 2017
- Authorities respond to shooting death May 2, 2017
- Curae Health acquires Gilmore Memorial May 2, 2017
- Gilmore receives an A for patient safety May 2, 2017
- Smithville musician awarded Elvis fan club scholarship May 2, 2017
- Nettleton aims for beautification through annual cleanup day May 2, 2017
- Chris Burks: Two awesome superstars!...
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...
abby lann aberdeen accident amory bancorpsouth basketball bbq blackfriday cancer cd cellphone christmas courtesy crime crop crops farming feature featured feautured flowers flu football garden club Hamilton hatley health homegrown humane society music nettleton parade pitmasters police chief reclassification ripley scores singer softball sports SURE tarter tlc veteran wwII