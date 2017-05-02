Authorities respond to shooting death

BETHLEHEM – According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, a shooting in the Bethlehem community claimed a life Tuesday morning.

“S.O. got a call at 9:24 of a shooting on Bethlehem Road, three miles north of Hatley-Detroit Road. When I arrived, a white male deceased was lying in the ditch. He was shot multiple times,” Gurley said before noon.

Jerad Smith, 35, of Greenwood Springs lost his life due to the shooting, according to Gurley.

The case is being investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.