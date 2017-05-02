Caddell discusses skin cancer issues

AMORY – Ahead of May, which is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Merit Health Gilmore Memorial provided suitable subject matter for a luncheon program featuring Dr. Kirk Caddell, a surgeon who joined Dr. Hoat Hoang’s practice last July.

“Skin cancer, also known as melanoma, has been rising for many years,” Caddell said. “Most recent statistics report over 87,000 cases per year across the United States.”

Caddell began by listing the most likely causes of melanoma, including widespread use of tanning beds and getting too much sun that results in skin blistering. More active screening to identify early signs of the disease also contribute to the rising count of cases reported.

“The skin is the largest organ of the body,” Caddell said. “It is made up of three layers and many different types of cells.”

Studies show that the risk of melanoma is greater in younger women and older men, as well as those with pale or lightly pigmented skin.

“I’m not sure why that is,” said Caddell, referring to the disparity between the sexes. “While we can’t do anything about our genetics, we can take steps to reduce our risk.”

Common-sense prevention strategies include limiting our exposure to ultraviolet rays of sunlight and avoiding the use of sun lamps and tanning beds. A suntan lotion with a minimum SPF rating of 30 is recommended, as well as bearing in mind a simple “shadow test,” as Caddell put it.

“If your shadow is shorter than you are, the sun is high, and so is your risk for skin damage,” Caddell said.

Caddell used visuals projected on a screen to show various types of moles, which are often sites of origin for skin cancers. He described the ABCs of melanoma, which include asymmetry in shape, border irregularity, color, diameter and evolution (or changing) of the mole.

“Melanomas have a vertical growth component,” Caddell said. “They grow a root, as it were, that isn’t apparent to visual inspection. Don’t hesitate to get it checked out. In many cases, we can do a biopsy in the office.”