Curae Health acquires Gilmore Memorial

By Michaela Morris/Daily Journal

AMORY – Gilmore Memorial Hospital has returned to its historic name and not-for-profit status.

On Monday, Curae Health announced it finalized its acquisition of the Merit Health hospitals in Amory and Batesville from for-profit Community Health Systems. The Clinton, Tennessee-based system includes five hospitals in Alabama, and its mission is focused on rural health care.

“I am excited to add these hospitals to our health system,” said Steve Clapp, Curae Health president and chief executive officer in a written statement. “Our organization will continue to look for opportunities to align with rural hospitals in the Southeast.”

The acquisition has been in the works since September. Curae Health has committed to maintaining all services currently provided at the Amory and Batesville hospitals.