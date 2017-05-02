Gilmore receives an A for patient safety
For the Monroe Journal
AMORY – The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety and transparency in the U.S. health care system, released new Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, which assign A, B, C, D and F letter grades to hospitals nationwide. Merit Health Gilmore Memorial was one of 823 hospitals to receive an A for its commitment to reducing errors, infections and accidents that can harm patients.
“We are pleased to have earned an A grade in the Leapfrog update as it recognizes the safe, quality care we provide to our patients. Gilmore has always been committed to providing the highest standards of care to our patients, and this grade is reflective,” said Merit Health Gilmore Memorial Chief Executive Officer J. Allen Tyra.
Leapfrog Group President and CEO Leah Binder said hospitals that earn top marks nationally in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade have achieved the highest safety standards in the country.
“That takes commitment from every member of the hospital staff, who all deserve thanks and congratulations when their hospitals achieve an A Safety Grade,” Binder said.
Developed under the guidance of an expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year.
To see Merit Health Gilmore Memorial’s full grade and to access consumer-friendly patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012.
