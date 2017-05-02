Most incumbents returning to Amory offices
Since Amory Mayor Brad Blalock didn’t face an opponent in this year’s municipal election, and secured his seat with 1,461 votes and no write-ins, the spotlight for the city’s May 2 primary shone on the police chief’s race.
Incumbent Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen was elected to his seventh term in office, defeating Toney Coxey, who made his second bid for the office. Bowen received 1,034 votes, or 65 percent, while Coxey received 564 votes, or 35 percent.
For the alderman-at-large race, incumbent Tyrone James was challenged by recently retired city clerk Lee Barnett, as well as James Albert “Jim” Krieg and Joe McGonagill. James received 330 votes, or 21 percent, compared to Barnett’s 329 votes, or 21 percent. McGonagill was declared winner of the race with 829 votes, or 53 percent. Krieg received 53 votes, or 3 percent.
For the Ward 1 alderman race, incumbent Buddy Carlisle received 385 votes, or 79 percent, while challenger Jennifer Fines received 104 votes, or 21 percent.
In Ward 2, incumbent John Edward Darden received 224 votes, or 57 percent, while challenger Edsel Ford Hampton received 166 votes or 43 percent.
Ward 3 incumbent Tony Poss garnered 299 votes, or 76 percent, opposed to challenger Stephanie Whitfield’s 96 votes, or 24 percent.
In Ward 4, incumbent Glen Bingham was challenged by Art Gentry. Bingham received 169 votes, or 53 percent, compared to Gentry’s 147 votes, or 47 percent. Bingham will face Republic opponent Robert Dykes in the June 6 general election.
The newly elected officials will begin their terms on July 3.
