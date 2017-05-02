Nettleton aims for beautification through annual cleanup day
NETTLETON – Citizens are encouraged to take to the streets May 6 and do their part in beautifying it as part of Nettleton Cleanup Day. The tradition was started by Paul Waddle and is continuing into its fourth year.
“It brings the city together as a whole. Kids, church groups and city employees volunteer, and it’s something really positive,” said city clerk Dana Burcham, who added 135 bags of trash were picked up last year.
Volunteers will meet at First Baptist Church’s pavilion, and the cleanup will begin at 7:30 a.m. Those helping will meet back at the pavilion at 11:30 a.m.
The effort will be held in conjunction with Keep Mississippi Beautiful.
Keep Monroe County Beautiful District 5 Representative Nancy Payne will provide breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Monroe County District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan and Lee County District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland will provide lunch afterwards. The Trash King and Queen will be recognized during the cleanup.
Lowes from Tupelo will provide water, and the Mississippi Department of Transportation will provide trash bags. There will also be gloves and vests available for volunteers. The Monroe and Lee County sheriff’s departments will provide inmate help to assist. According to Burcham, LCSD’s inmates will pick up trash on the sides of the highway the day before the cleanup.
“Each alderman is responsible for their volunteers. Anyone who wants to help can contact city hall if they want to volunteer,” Burcham said.
Anyone who is unable to clean the streets with the rest of the volunteers is encouraged to clean up their own yards to help with the overall impact of the effort.
Related Posts
- Nettleton Clean-up Day moves into third year
- Junior Auxiliary seeks Amory Outstanding Citizen Award nominations
- Rogers, McGonagill named charity ball royalty
- Initial solid waste report checks out for county
- Community garden interest meeting blossoms ahead of growing season
- State grant to help fund Nettleton playground
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Ole Miss graduate among the one percent to receive prestigious Taylor Medal April 25, 2017
- Amory native prepares course for Wells Fargo Championship May 1, 2017
- Death, taxes and change are some of life’s predictable certainties April 30, 2017
- General aviation builds Mississippi April 29, 2017
- Amory man arrested, charged with ICE possession April 28, 2017
- Authorities respond to shooting death May 2, 2017
- Curae Health acquires Gilmore Memorial May 2, 2017
- Gilmore receives an A for patient safety May 2, 2017
- Smithville musician awarded Elvis fan club scholarship May 2, 2017
- Nettleton aims for beautification through annual cleanup day May 2, 2017
- Chris Burks: Two awesome superstars!...
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...