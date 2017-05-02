Nettleton aims for beautification through annual cleanup day

NETTLETON – Citizens are encouraged to take to the streets May 6 and do their part in beautifying it as part of Nettleton Cleanup Day. The tradition was started by Paul Waddle and is continuing into its fourth year.

“It brings the city together as a whole. Kids, church groups and city employees volunteer, and it’s something really positive,” said city clerk Dana Burcham, who added 135 bags of trash were picked up last year.

Volunteers will meet at First Baptist Church’s pavilion, and the cleanup will begin at 7:30 a.m. Those helping will meet back at the pavilion at 11:30 a.m.

The effort will be held in conjunction with Keep Mississippi Beautiful.

Keep Monroe County Beautiful District 5 Representative Nancy Payne will provide breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Monroe County District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan and Lee County District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland will provide lunch afterwards. The Trash King and Queen will be recognized during the cleanup.

Lowes from Tupelo will provide water, and the Mississippi Department of Transportation will provide trash bags. There will also be gloves and vests available for volunteers. The Monroe and Lee County sheriff’s departments will provide inmate help to assist. According to Burcham, LCSD’s inmates will pick up trash on the sides of the highway the day before the cleanup.

“Each alderman is responsible for their volunteers. Anyone who wants to help can contact city hall if they want to volunteer,” Burcham said.

Anyone who is unable to clean the streets with the rest of the volunteers is encouraged to clean up their own yards to help with the overall impact of the effort.