Riley re-elected as Nettleton mayor, police chief race advances to run-off

NETTLETON – For Nettleton’s Democratic primary, incumbent Mayor Mem Riley faced off against Nathan Moore. Riley received 533 votes, or 80 percent, opposed to Moore’s 136 votes, or 20 percent. Riley will begin his second term as mayor July 3 when officials are sworn in.

For the chief of police race, Nettleton Police Department Assistant Chief of Police Joseph Beasley received 175 votes, or 26 percent. Beasley will face Gary Monaghan, who received 248 votes, or 36 percent in the May 16 run-off.

Kenny Guess received 146 votes, or 21 percent while Sanford Harris received 113 votes, or 17 percent in the police chief race.

For the alderman-at-large race, incumbent Kirk Lindsey received 202 votes, or 30 percent, compared to Thomas Adams’ 475 votes, or 70 percent.

For the Ward 1 race, Mike Fulco received 86 votes, or 52 percent, and Levi Lee received 80 votes, or 48 percent.

In Ward 2, incumbent GC Rhudy received 58 votes, or 30 percent. Jeff Finch received 86 votes, or 46 percent, and Mark Burroughs received 49 votes, or 25 percent. Rhudy and Finch advance to the run-off.

Ward 3, incumbent Iry Gladney received 68 votes, or 54 percent, opposed to Marty Langley’s 59 votes, or 46 percent.

In Ward 4, incumbent Larry Guess received 87 votes, or 46 percent, compared to Daniel Lee’s 101 votes, or 54 percent.