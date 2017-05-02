Smithville musician awarded Elvis fan club scholarship

SMITHVILLE – Known more for her violin skills with Suzuki Strings, Abbey Swartzendruber performed independently April 8 at Elvis’ birthplace to capture third place in the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club Scholarship Competition. For the competition, she performed Presley’s “An American Trilogy” and “Irish Party” from the “Titanic” soundtrack on violin.

“For the Elvis selection, ‘An American Trilogy’ was one of his favorites. Everytime he sang it, it was a showstopper. I love how it combines music from the north and the south with a Bahamian lullaby,” Swartzendruber said. “Elvis is something new for me, and I’m just now getting into his style.”

Of 50 Mississippi high school seniors who submitted applications, she was one of 11 finalists to perform before judges. With her third-place finish, she was awarded a $2,000 scholarship.

“For a musician to get out and play and sing, it was a great experience. It was a friendly competition and plenty of camaraderie. I was amazed at the talent of those competing,” Swartzendruber said. “Textbooks are high, and college is high, so I’m grateful they’re doing this competition.”

Cole Hill of Purvis High School won first place, and Jared Vardaman of East Rankin Academy placed second.

Swartzendruber is a homeschool student who plans to major in business at Blue Mountain College. She is considering law school for the future but plans to remain involved in music as well. In addition to her violin skills, she is a vocalist.

“I’ve been singing all my life but have never had any professional training per se. My sister and I are in the Victory Vocal Band with one more member, and we perform mostly gospel music and hymns,” Swartzendruber said.