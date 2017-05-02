Walgreen’s pharmacist wins state award

AMORY – The team at Walgreen’s crowded into the staff lounge recently to congratulate pharmacy manager Bill Griffith and enjoy a luncheon to celebrate the his latest accomplishment. Griffith was awarded the Walgreen’s Champion of Champions Customer Care Award for the state of Mississippi.

“This is the first thing I’ve ever won,” Griffith said.

Griffith has practiced for 42 years in pharmacy retail. He has been employed with Walgreen’s since 2012.

“He takes pride in his job and loves helping all of his customers in the community,” said pharmacy technician Brittany Steinke. “Thank you, Bill, from everyone at Walgreens for your hard work and dedication.”