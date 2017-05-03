Aberdeen art classes go bigger compared to previous annual shows

ABERDEEN – For this year’s Aberdeen High School art show, being held May 4 from 3:30 until 5:15 p.m. at the Elkin Theatre, guests will be able to see how several investments have paid off through the students’ art.

“People can expect to see a lot of bigger pieces on bigger canvases thanks to grants from the South Monroe County Community Fund and the McFarland Fund. [AHS Principal] Mr. [Cloyd] Garth has been very supportive too. We were able to up our supplies. We’re working with higher quality supplies, and the students have really been able to explore their mediums,” said AHS art teacher Valerie Brahan.

This year’s senior art students, Tiffany Gladney, Kaleb Jones and Dontavious Lyons, will display 45 of their works in the show, which will ultimately include 60 works all together. This year’s show is the 32nd annual AHS art show.

As with recent years, the public will have the opportunity to purchase some of the artwork.

“It has gotten to be a really fun day. The students talk about it the week before of who can sell the most pieces,” Brahan said. “Selling their art plays into marketing lessons which is so important in the art profession. They sell to young people, older people and some of their classmates, and the teachers to love to hang the pieces at their homes.”

In addition to the art, the Aberdeen Garden Club will offer refreshments to guests.