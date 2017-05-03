Amory golf teams qualify for state

Both Amory golf teams qualified for this week’s state championship, and the girls’ team had the added benefit of winning the division championship last Monday at the Shiloh Ridge Golf Course in Corinth.

The Amory girls posted a team score of 191 as senior Karli Knox was medalist as she shot an 86. Freshman Emma Coggin shot a 105.

The girls competed against Corinth, Itawamba, Ripley and Saltillo to take home the trophy and compete at state this week at the Canton Country Club.

On the boys’ side, Amory finished second at its division match, with a team score of 374, led by a third-place finish overall by junior Cameron Koehn, who shot an 82. He trailed only Pontotoc’s A.J. Martin and Corinth’s Davis Brawner. Peyton McLemore and Brendan Koehn were Amory’s second and third highest finishers at the division match.

The boys’ team will compete at state this week in Philadelphia.