Annual Amory art show expands to music and drama

AMORY – It is said that students in sixth through eighth grades are in the process of discovering who they are. Among the discoveries are talents that respond to cultivating and ultimately lead to a life’s direction of pursuit and fulfillment.

Art and music take shape and find unique expression for adolescent youth, who are blessed with excellent mentoring in the teaching specialties in the Amory School District. Nan Moon works the circuit between Amory’s middle school and high school teaching art.

On May 9 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., the public is invited to visit Amory Middle School to see students’ art, theatrical and musical talents showcased.

“It will be a showing of multimedia works of art from both the middle and high schools,” Moon said. “It will be called the Amory School District Visual Arts Show.”

The art work will be exhibited in the school’s library, while music and drama pieces will be performed in the atrium.

Amory Middle School Band Director Phillip Milner will have a drama group performing excerpts from a play called, “Crumpled Classics.” The spirited sounds of the Amory High School jazz band, under the direction of Jeff Colburn, will round out a couple of hours that are sure to be enjoyed by all who attend.