Authorities fish out stolen truck from Tenn-Tom Waterway
By Ray Van Dusen | 11:35 pm | May 3, 2017 | News
ABERDEEN – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the Monroe County Search and Rescue and the Aberdeen Police Department were on the seen shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday after an approximate three-and-a-half-hour recovery mission yielded a Ford F-150 believed to have been stolen years ago.
According to Sheriff Cecil Cantrell, the truck is believed to have been stolen from Blue Bluff Campground years ago. The MCSO was alerted Wednesday evening by fishermen spotted the truck on sonar several yards away from the Aberdeen Lake boat ramp.
The search required two boats, a diver and a large tow truck to pull the truck to the boat ramp.
Ray Van Dusen
