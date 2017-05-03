Hatley falls in three games to Belmont
The Hatley Lady Tigers split in the first day of their play-in series against Belmont, losing the first game 2-1, but rebounding to win the second one with a 6-5 victory last Monday night.
Their season came to an end last Tuesday night on the road when Belmont handed them a 3-2 loss to take the series.
In the 2-1 Game 1 loss, Caitlin Howard had the lone RBI, while Rylee Bourland hit a double. Bre Harmon and Emma Rose Thompson also had hits in the loss. Jules Rimmer allowed just five hits.
The Lady Tigers put up a quick 5-0 lead in the second game, but almost saw Belmont come back as they held on for the win.
Rimmer and Peyton Wilkinson combined to strike out nine in the win.
On the offensive side, Rimmer also went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI. Harmon also went 2 for 4 with a double and a triple. Thompson added an RBI single as Katie Carter and Allison Easter also had hits in the win.
On Tuesday night in the Lady Tigers’ 3-2 Game 3 loss, Bre Harmon hit an RBI triple, while Jodi Minor drove in the other run with an RBI single. Thompson and Harley Gaston also had hits in the loss.
