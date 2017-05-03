Howard reflects on year one in mayor’s seat

ABERDEEN – May 3 marks one year to the day for Aberdeen’s current administration being in office. Mayor Maurice Howard said he walked into his office with paper, a desk, a chair and no leads in what direction to go after being officially sworn-in, but he looks forward to spring-boarding from goals achieved in his first year.

“I’m peacock proud to be mayor and have a lot of great things I’m working on. It means the world for the people to have chosen me as mayor,” Howard said.

While board of aldermen meetings have certainly had their turbulent times in the past year, Howard said he is working to unify the board to work in a more like-minded spirit while keeping his own temper in check.

“I agree we’re not always going to get along. Everyone needs to conduct themselves in a professional manner, me included. I think my passion for the city came out and I allowed it to turn into anger and I didn’t conduct myself in a professional manner. I’ve been able to turn that passion into ambition,” Howard said.

He has been ambitious in achieved political promises like raises for full-time city employees, and he is striving for the same for part-time employees. He prides the implementation of the Aberdeen Bulldog Festival, which will be held this year on July 22, and vendor applications will be accepted in the following week through him or Aberdeen Public Relations Specialist Justin Crosby.

Another one of his attributes is the implementation of Aberdeen Clean-up Day, which is planned to continue quarterly.

“That’s not something I created and walked away from. I’m out there with garbage bags picking up trash too,” Howard said. “If we’re going to attract investors, one thing they want is a clean city. I commend Mr. [Richard] Boone for his help [through the public works department] for a fine job and doing anything the mayor needs.”

Economic development is still a high priority for Howard, who alluded to potential fast food and industrial developments in the future. He has also created an economic development think tank in hopes for the city to grow. One business that has materialized in the past few months is the city’s second Dollar General location.

“I’m glad we were able to close out the deal. There’s been a lot of people saying this was the past administration that brought Dollar General to town, but they sought after us. Dollar General thought enough about Aberdeen they sought out a second location. This administration signed the final paperwork. We didn’t chase after it; it chased after us,” Howard said.

One goal he introduced in April was the construction of a multi-purpose center at Stinson Industrial Park, a goal he plans to continue working towards in the future.

“I’m trying to get the aldermen on board. I brought in an architect, and Jim Buffington and Brunson Odom walked out and sat in the hall while the architect put on the presentation. It makes it hard when I’m doing everything they asked me to do,” Howard said. “One thing I value the most is being here for the people. People come to my house to talk about animal control, light bills and issues with school children. Everything I can’t handle, I have to take to the aldermen, but when it goes there, it’s out of my control. I’m willing to fight against our aldermen for the people. I want to be known as an accountable mayor.

“Mayor Howard is trying to everything he possibly can to make sure Aberdeen prospers. Aberdeen is on the move, and we will be a competitive, growing city. Within 18 months, I’m expecting some positive things to manifest. I encourage people to be more visible at our meetings the first and third Tuesdays at 5 p.m. I want people to hold their aldermen accountable in their wards. We don’t know about your concerns if you’re not vocal about them,” Howard said.