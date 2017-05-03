Man charged with murder in Bethlehem shooting case

William Paul Key, Jr., 45, was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with one count of murder. Bond has been set for Key in the amount of $100,000.

Key is accused in the shooting death of 35-year-old Jerad Smith Tuesday.

Funeral services for Smith will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Donald Edge, Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes and Rev. Jason Clifton officiating. Burial will be in the Greenbrier Cemetery.