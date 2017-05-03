Man charged with murder in Bethlehem shooting case
By Ray Van Dusen | 3:36 pm | May 3, 2017 | News
William Paul Key, Jr., 45, was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with one count of murder. Bond has been set for Key in the amount of $100,000.
Key is accused in the shooting death of 35-year-old Jerad Smith Tuesday.
Funeral services for Smith will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Donald Edge, Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes and Rev. Jason Clifton officiating. Burial will be in the Greenbrier Cemetery.
Related Posts
- Volunteers clean up historic Bryan Cemetery
- Authorities respond to shooting death
- Nettleton man charged with probation violation
- Supervisors evaluate future fire truck purchases
- MCSO, U.S. Marshals arrest two for failure to register of sex offenders
- Okolona man charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Several MCSO-seized pit bulls rescued by Columbus group April 27, 2017
- Walgreen’s pharmacist wins state award May 2, 2017
- Caddell discusses skin cancer issues May 2, 2017
- Nettleton aims for beautification through annual cleanup day May 2, 2017
- Smithville musician awarded Elvis fan club scholarship May 2, 2017
- Missing child found safe May 3, 2017
- Man charged with murder in Bethlehem shooting case May 3, 2017
- Rooks’ walkoff double caps off Lady Lions’ comeback May 3, 2017
- Amory golf teams qualify for state May 3, 2017
- Hatley falls in three games to Belmont May 3, 2017
- Chris Burks: Two awesome superstars!...
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...
abby lann aberdeen accident amory bancorpsouth basketball bbq blackfriday cancer cd cellphone christmas courtesy crime crop crops farming feature featured feautured flowers flu football garden club Hamilton hatley health homegrown humane society music nettleton parade pitmasters police chief reclassification ripley scores singer softball sports SURE tarter tlc veteran wwII