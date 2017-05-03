Monroe County communities observing National Day of Prayer
By JOHN WARD and RAY VAN DUSEN
Some citizens may be unaware that we live in a nation that has a law in place requiring our president to proclaim a National Day of Prayer each year. The bill was initiated in 1952 by Conrad Hilton of Hilton Hotels and Kansas Sen. Frank Carlson and signed into law that same year by President Harry Truman. President Ronald Reagan amended the law in 1988, designating the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer.
“America is a nation of believers,” President Donald Trump said at the National Prayer Breakfast in February. “In towns all across our land, it’s plain to see what we easily forget – so easily we forget this – that the quality of our lives is not defined by our material success, but by our spiritual success.”
Like with previous years, Monroe County communities will host observances May 4 like other cities across the nation.
Aberdeen
Aberdeen will host its observance at 11:30 a.m. on the steps of city hall. The ceremony will begin with Aberdeen High School’s JROTC posting the colors, a singing of the National Anthem and a welcome by Mayor Maurice Howard.
Public figures like Sheriff Cecil Cantrell, Justin Crosby, Pat Birkholz, Bro. Dave Dowdy, Hosea Bogan, the Rev. J.O. Barrentine, Earnest Allmond and Pastor Willie A. Davis, Sr. will lead prayers like those for the city, county and world.
“I think it’s a great effort to have everybody in the city and county to come together. Our nation and our world need so much prayer. We need to ask God to heal us. He needs to hear us and forgive us. We also need to act on our prayers and act on what we ask God to do for us,” said organizer Barbara Vasser.
Amory
Amory will again host the event during the noon hour at the pavilion in Frisco Park. Events leading up to the prayer time will begin at 11 a.m. with a patriotic gospel concert by the Shiloh Trio. The main program will begin at noon with local gospel singer Tanya Herron singing the anthem, “God Bless America.”
“All pastors present will be prayed for,” said event coordinator the Rev. R.D. Cline of Revive America Ministries. “Pastors are encouraged to make this an event for their senior citizens group to come and pray for our nation. Businesses are invited to join us on their lunch break. Complimentary sack lunches will be catered by the Empty Nest Sunday school class of Amory’s First Baptist Church.
Pastors leading the audience in prayer will include Allen Simpson, Mike Bell, Marshall Eubanks, L.T. Mabry, Justin Haynes, Phillip Hathcock, Lloyd Sweatt, Robert Moore, Stanley Blaylock, Elbrist Mason and Roger Akers.
The pacing of the program will be brisk in an effort to get it all in by 12:45 p.m. The program will conclude with a benediction offered by Cline. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at First Baptist Church’s activities center.
Hamilton
People are invited to join with those living in the Hamilton area for the community’s observance of the National Day of Prayer. People will meet for prayer at 6 p.m. at the Hamilton Community Center.
Nettleton
Nettleton’s observance of the National Day of Prayer will start at noon at city hall, and 10 to 15 churches not just from within the city limits but also in the county will participate. In addition to local pastors, any individual is allowed to lead prayers.
“We’re mandated as Christians to pray for our government. So often, we get so busy condemning or criticizing but we have no reason to complain if we’ve asked God for his leadership. I think it’s important to come together as a community and cross denominational lines,” said the Rev. Cecil Locke of First United Methodist Church.
Ray Van Dusen
