Egypt community gathers for Cedar Creek VFD’s annual meeting

EGYPT – Nearly 200 residents served by Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s service area gathered April 24 to fellowship and lend support at its annual meeting.

“So many things have transpired since last year. We were a 9 rating working on our 8. We never know when the ratings bureau will come, and they called our chief, Andy Lee, to ask if we were ready, and he said yes.” said Cedar Creek VFD Board of Directors President Buzzy Cullum. “This volunteer fire department is now the only one in the state to have gotten a 7 unassisted.”

Cedar Creek had to set up for the water shuttle last fall, which required a five-minute set-up time and continuously pumping 550 gallons of water for an hour. Board member the Rev. Danny Gladney asked residents to thank the department’s volunteers, whose dedication and hard work to earn the 7 rating translated to insurance rebates.

“When the whistle blows, everyone has a job. Even the young people are mixing Gatorade,” Cullum said. “There was one time when 12 volunteer firefighters were at the scene of a house fire who dipped water out of a pond in five-gallon buckets until the firetruck got there.”

Compared to reports from 2016’s annual meeting, Cedar Creek has an additional $11,000-plus in its bank balance, which Cullum said will be drastically reduced following the purchase of a 2017 F350 first response truck. Cedar Creek worked with the board of supervisors to be able to independently purchase the truck on state contract price through the county.

Every year, residents of the fire district are given the opportunity to donate $25 to go towards the department’s needs. Additionally, an annual skeet shoot helps improve Cedar Creek’s fund balance.

For 2016, the department responded to 96 calls, and the fire apparatus/EMS response vehicle traveled 2,803 miles.

“These volunteers took a lot of time away from work and their families. You should be proud to be a part of this community and this fire department. It’s a God-send to have these great men in our community,” said Monroe County Fire Coordinator Terry Tucker.