Ware reports interest in fire department split to supervisors
ABERDEEN – In a meeting weighted towards the theme of volunteer fire departments, District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware informed the board of supervisors May 1 of some Prairie citizens’ wishes to split from the Prairie-Darracott Volunteer Fire Department.
“There was a meeting last week with concerned citizens, and I wanted to let everyone be aware of it. We didn’t promise them we could buy enough trucks. [Monroe County Fire Coordinator] Terry [Tucker] threw out some dollar signs, and they said ‘Whoa,’” Ware said.
As it stands, the county donates $10,000 annually to each volunteer fire department in the county. Tucker said, after the meeting, it would take $20,000 to operate a department to accommodate the size of Prairie’s service area.
“This is not going to be anything that would happen overnight. We listened to their concerns to see if there’s enough interest in it. We told them to get together 15 names of people interested in volunteering, and they would have to raise $30,000 for radios, pagers and turnouts,” Tucker said. “We’re trying to work for what’s best for that part of the county.”
Board attorney David Houston updated the board about a fire protection contract with the county’s volunteer fire departments regarding maintenance purchases. As the proposal stands, any repair fees exceeding $200 for county equipment, buildings and fire trucks must be reported to the county, and the county will resolve it. Emergency circumstances must be reported to the county immediately for Tucker to work out any issues. Supervisors will review the proposal before taking any action.
Bobby McGaughy, who sustained septic tank damage from an Okolona fire truck responding to a fire near his house, approached the board about potential reimbursement. Wren Volunteer Fire Department responded to the March 21 fire on Okolona Road. After Wren firefighters left the scene, the fire started again; it was unclear if the fire reignited or if someone restarted the fire.
After Okolona responded, the department’s brush truck ran over McGaughy’s septic tank as it was leaving, and it was unclear what happened at the time. According to state statute, a governmental entity and its employees acting within the scope of responsibility for police and fire protection will not be liable for such damage, so the county is immune to reimbursement.
In other business, the board approved:
- An order allowing a credit card formerly used by the county administrator to be put in Carl Cadden’s charge.
- An order authorizing board president Billy Kirkpatrick to sign a reimbursement report for the county jail for February in the amount of $18,513.71.
- A request for District 3 Supervisor Chip Chism to make a donation from his rural recreation fund for Keep Bartahatchie Beautiful signs.
- Travel requests for the board to attend the Mississippi Association of Supervisors conference in Biloxi, Sheriff Cecil Cantrell to attend the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association conference and Tucker to attend a statewide fire coordinators meeting in Pearl.
