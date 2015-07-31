Ingomar Baptist Church breaks ground for new sanctuary

The congregation of Ingomar Baptist Church celebrated the groundbreaking for a new sanctuary this past Sunday with a nearly-two-hour service and ceremony.

“We called it ‘BYOS’ for “Bring Your Own Shovel,” Pastor Dr. Terry Cutrer said. “That was to help symbolize that it will take the whole community to do this.”

Plans call for the construction of a 13,500-square-foot sanctuary, just about double the size of the present building.

Cutrer said the church has simply outgrown its present space. “We can now seat 205; our average attendance in June was 255,” he said. The new sanctuary will seat 500.

The current sanctuary faces CR 90 but the new building will face CR 101. Estimated cost is $2.7 million and construction is expected to take a year to complete the traditional colonial style sanctuary.

After putting the project out for bids, the church deacons and building committee decided to act as their own contractor. “We will save several hundred thousand dollars,” Cutrer said.

Ingomar Baptist Church has about 370 resident members and 470 total, although not all are active.

The church dates back to 1907 when a 1906 fire had destroyed its predecessor, Fredonia Baptist Church, the only Baptist church in the area then. The congregation temporarily was able to use the facilities of Ingomar Methodist but when it came time to rebuild, part of the congregation wanted to do so at the old site and part wanted to move closer to Ingomar near the Methodist Church.

According to the Union County History, 71 members chose to stay, creating Ingomar Baptist Church, while 57 went back to Fredonia.

The church was destroyed by a tornado in 1920 with “many” residents reported killed. The congregation met in a grove until the new building was ready in 1923. By 1943, the church was in need of a larger space but the war delayed plans until 1948. It was 1950 when the previous church had been removed and the current one dedicated. The cost was $24,000, although added to that was the donation of thousands of dollars worth of materials and labor. Several improvements were made to the church during and after the 1960s.

Cutrer said church members have not fully decided what to do with the present sanctuary, but it probably will remain, used for prayer meeting, youth events and other special purposes. “In essence, it will be a chapel,” he said. Also, the older sanctuary may be preferred for weddings or other special events if those involved don’t want to decorate the larger new space.

Construction work on the new sanctuary should begin immediately.