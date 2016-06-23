County schools ask for 4 percent tax hike

The Union County School District’s Board of Trustees is expected to approve a $24 million budget for the fiscal year 2016-2017 that includes a four percent ad valorem tax increase request when it meets Monday, June 27.

Under the budget proposal, which was presented to the board Monday night, the amount of ad valorem tax revenue to be allocated to the district will be $4,202,803.

This revenue is 17 percent of the district’s $24 million budget projected for the next fiscal year.

According to Lisa Strawn, business manager for the school district, the tax increase request will help meet the needs of educating a growing number of students across its four schools.

Strawn said there are three factors in play that convinced the board of the need to request the increase – underfunding of the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, a state-mandated salary increase for teachers and increase in student enrollment.

According to Strawn, Union County schools received $14.2 million in MAEP monies from the state, but it is just over $1 million under what it should be according to state law. And from 2009-2017, the school district has received $11.2 million less than what it should under the program.

Interestingly enough, she said the district will see a slight uptick in funding for the next fiscal year.

“Even though we’re underfunded, our MAEP funding did increase over last year by $229,677,” Strawn said.

However, approximately $140,000 of that money will go toward paying much-needed salary increases for teachers based on years of experience, as mandated by the state.

“That leaves us $91,299 in real money to leave for anything we want to do,” Strawn said.

That $91,299 will be quickly used up, though, as student enrollment will increase to 2,806, up 45 students over last year.

“If you take $91,299 and divide that by 45, the district has $2,028 to spend on each of those children for their education,” Strawn said. “The average amount of money spent to educate one child statewide, however, is $9,394. The board felt like, to meet the needs of new students, it had to ask for the four percent increase, which it did not ask for last year.”

Strawn said the actual amount of money the board is requesting through the ad valorem tax increase is $165,980. The district’s current millage for operation is 48.15 and the current millage for transportation is 2.72.

Strawn went on to emphasize that the school district is doing a good job educating its students and the teachers play a major factor in that accomplishment. The district currently has 202 teachers on staff, 26 of which are National Board certified.

“The proof is in our test scores,” Strawn said. “Our district is ranked second among school districts in Northeast Mississippi in the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) test scores and 95 percent of our 3rd graders passed the state reading tests last year.”

During its Monday meeting, the board also took up several other matters, including a decision to seek bids on selling two houses on or near Myrtle Attendance Center property.

The houses, located at 1004 Hawk Avenue and at 2021 Bankhead St. in Myrtle, will be sold to the highest bidder, the board said, but it reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

According to the resolution, the prospective purchasers must provide proof of minimum liability insurance coverage in the sum of $1 million with the school district being named as an “additional insured.” In relation to the house on school property, the purchaser will have a minimum of 60 days to remove it or the house will revert back to the school district’s ownership.

The board also took up the following personnel matters:

• Recommendation to pay Kevin Walton and Scott Duley to stripe the parking lots at Ingomar School during the month of July 2016.

• Recommendation to approve Penny Grose, Shana Ligon, and Tammie Stevens to teach Extended School Year services at Myrtle, East Union, and West Union. The dates of services will be May 24, 206 through June 23, 2016. This will be paid from the 2016-2017 ESY budget.

• Recommendation to approve David Garrison as Substitute Teacher.

• Accept resignation of Noel Wicker as Custodian and Cafeteria Custodian at Ingomar School effective June 10, 2016.

• Recommendation to approve Johnny Douell as Part-time Custodian for 4.5 hours per day and 1.5 hours per day as Part-time Cafeteria Custodian at Ingomar School beginning June 27, 2016.

• Recommendation to approve Elizabeth Moore as teacher at West Union School for the 2016-2017 school year.