RiverFest was just fine the way it was for years

The Tallahatchie RiverFest has been New Albany and Union County’s benchmark festival event for many years now.

It has presented an eclectic assortment of programs and events, and built an audience that had seemed elusive for the first several years. In the past, it has showcased local and other artists and organizers have had a knack for bringing up-and-coming headline performers.

We were disappointed when the event was moved away from the courthouse lawn a few years ago, even if it was necessary on that one occasion.

Granted, the courthouse lawn is crowded, parking is problematic and negotiating traffic even worse. But the setting with the picturesque courthouse in the background made for a unique, welcoming and warm atmosphere that cannot be duplicated on a parking lot or field – each with their own flaws.

Now, this year, although aldermen have not explained why, the festival has been fragmented.

The BNA Bank RiverRun will remain on the traditional Saturday; it essentially has to be anchored there because of its place in runners’ schedules.

The Faulkner Literary Committee will also have the lunch and writing awards presentation for the Faulkner contests on Friday marking the anniversary of the Nobel Prizewinner’s Sept. 25 birth as usual. This year, they have picked up some of the slack by adding more non-Faulkner programs and events and will have some musical performers as well both days.

But the officially-named Tallahatchie RiverFest has been moved to Oct. 8. It will include a concert by Ricky Skaggs, possibly some other performers and maybe a carnival.

A reason we have heard for the move is to avoid conflict with an Ole Miss football home game, but we don’t think hotel space has been an issue with RiverFest in the past and were told rooms are still available. The new date, for that matter, conflicts with an MSU home game.

Regardless of the reason, we think the events should be reunified and expanded as they once were and brought back to the courthouse area.

Splitting them will likely hurt each part in terms of support financially and otherwise, and has already caused confusion among residents, which may also affect attendance.

Tallahatchie RiverFest was not broken; it surely did not need fixing.