 

WWII vet talks about time in battle, signs memoirs

By on September 13, 2016 in News

Myrtle native Murray Coffey talked with director Jill Smith, above, about his memories of serving in World War II and signed copies of his book containing those memoirs at the Union County Heritage Museum Friday, Below, he autographs a copy for Tracy Huey, a Toyota employee who has been helping at the museum.

  Jim Hall

    i’v read both of mr. coffeys’ books, love them both.