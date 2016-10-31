No rigged election here

There’s been a lot of talk lately about “rigged” elections.

Perhaps it’s possible, but we don’t think it can happen here.

Although we use electronic voting machines, they are not connected to the internet and some hacker could only affect their results by connecting directly to them.

There also used to be jokes about the number of “dead” people who voted – not so much in Union but in other neighboring counties. The idea was that bogus votes could be cast by registering in the names of persons who were dead with no one the wiser.

We have switched to electronic poll books as well as voting machines, but they are still backed up by hard copies.

Probably the biggest safeguard, though, is that we are still a community.

People are related to people or know people.

Most of those who go to the polls will be acquainted with the election holders – maybe related to some of them.

It would be difficult for imposters to slip through without widespread collusion, and the diverse makeup one might find at a precinct would probably preclude that.

Of course, we can’t speak for the entire country nor can we forget the infamous Florida punched ballot fiasco. Perhaps in a large city someone might get away with a fraudulent vote.

But we have confidence in the integrity and thoroughness of our election commission, circuit clerk’s office and the trained pollworkers in Union County.

We are not at all worried about inaccurate results, especially having watched them all at work during many elections.

So you can have confidence in your voting system here.

And, as always, you should be sure to vote.

As we said, there has been a lot of talk about rigged elections, and a lot emotion, especially in the presidential race.

But that needs to be backed up by action. It is rare for more than half the registered voters to actually turn out and cast votes.

That could be lack of faith in the system, but more likely people simply don’t take their responsibility for participating in our government system seriously.

You have about a week to decide; go vote.