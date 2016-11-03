City dealing with parking problems without running off visitors
The city’s increasing prosperity has brought added growth and revenue, but also “growing pains.” One such “pain” is the limited amount of downtown parking.
“This is something that can’t be changed quickly,” Police Chief Chris Robertson said, but his department has been tasked with reducing the problem.
One factor that kept coming up was employees of downtown businesses parking on Bankhead and Main streets, taking up spaces that could be used by tourists and other visitors coming here to eat and shop. Compounding that problem was that many of the employees would not use parking spaces in front of their business, but instead block spaces in front of a nearby business.
To help fight this, city officials enacted an ordinance limiting parking to two hours between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The area affected was Bankhead Street from the river bridge to about the courthouse, Main Street from Fred’s to the Tanglefoot Trail bridge, and the short section of Railroad Avenue just north of Bankhead.
At first, only signs were posted. When that was not effective enough, the police department created a bicycle patrol that could monitor illegal parking in addition to their other patrol duties.
But the ordinance created another problem.
“The last thing we want to do is ticket out-of-town people who want to come here to spend money,” the chief said.
What police and aldermen came up with is a sort of friendly warning card, but apparently at least some local merchants and others are not aware of this and do not know to inform visitors concerned about having to move their cars every two hours or receiving a ticket.
The card tells visitors about the two-hour parking limit but also has a map showing where extended parking is available, thanking them for their visit and cooperation, and providing a phone number to call if they need help.
For the most part, it is only repeat offenders who will end up paying fines, the chief said, and he wants to get the word out so visitors can be reassured they can shop without ending up having to pay a fine.
City officials have at least talked about bringing back parking meters, which would be expensive, but apparently have little interest in doing so now if the courtesy cards serve their purpose.
