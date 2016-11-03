The general election is next Tuesday, Nov. 8, bringing to a close what has been called the most negative, disgusting campaign in the history of the country.

At the top of the ballot will be electors for president of the United States, and political observers generally agree a majority of the state will be for Donald Trump.

But the ballot will include some local as well as district and judicial races.

The most contested local races are for two county and one city school board seats. Local election commissioners will be on the ballot also, but all five are unopposed.

There is a senate race with incumbent Trent Kelly expected to win, an election to fill the vacancy left by the death of Chancery Court Judge Talmadge Littlejohn, a couple of seats on the state Supreme Court and one on the Court of Appeals.

The polls will be open at all 20 Union County precincts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Qualified voters who will unavoidably be away from their respective precincts Tuesday may vote absentee ballots through noon Saturday in Union County Circuit Clerk’s Phyllis Stanford’s office. Mailed-in ballots can be received as late as 5 p.m. Monday and still be counted.

Stanford confirmed an election fact that has been in the news the past few days, but has been on the books for a long time: a person who votes an absentee ballot ahead of time can change his or her vote by showing up at the appropriate polling place Election Day. If that happens, the absentee ballot will be rejected.

Stanford said no vote is official until Election Day. If a voter casts a ballot early but dies before Election Day, that vote will not count. If the person were to vote on Election Day and die later that day, the vote would count since the person was alive on Election Day.

Stanford said this change of vote has only occurred two or three times she knows of.

She also noted that people have been talking about allowing early voting in Mississippi. If that happens, she said, unlike the case with absentee ballots, once a person votes early the vote cannot be changed.

Voters are reminded that they will need some form of approved photo ID to be allowed to vote. Anyone who does not have this can apply at the circuit clerk’s office or vote an affidavit ballot Nov. 8 and produce proof of identity within five days for the vote to count.

People are also reminded that no campaign materials will be allowed within 150 feet of any polling place and that includes worn items such as pins or clothing as well as signs.

Stanford noted that online help is available for voters as well as from her office.

A website set up by the Secretary of State’s office allows voters to register to vote, update registration information and provide voting information.

The site is called “Y’all Vote” and can be accessed by going to www.sos.ms.gov.

Based on your address, the site tells you specifically where you will go to vote Nov. 8 and also provides a ballot the exact races you will be voting on.

Below is the sample ballot, although not all races will be on each individual ballot. Each Union County voter will choose only one election commissioner and either one county school trustee, one city school trustee or none at all, depending on where he or she lives.

For United States

President and Vice President

Vote for ONE

Presidential electors for Hillary Clinton for President and Tim Kaine for Vice President Democrat

Presidential electors for Donald J. Trump for President and Michael R. Pence for Vice President

Republican

Presidential electors for Darrell Castle for President and Scott N. Bradley for Vice President

Constitution

Presidential electors for ‘Rocky’ Roque De La Fuenta for President and Michael Steinberg for Vice President

American Delta

Presidential electors for Jim Hedges for President and Bill Bayes for Vice President

Prohibition

Presidential electors for Gary Johnson for President and Bill Weld for Vice President

Libertarian

Presidential electors for Jill Stein for President and Ajamu Baraka for Vice President

Green

For US House of Rep 01

1st Congressional District

Vote for ONE

Trent Kelly Republican

Jacob Owens Democrat

Cathy L. Toole Reform

Chase Wilson Libertarian

NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL ELECTION

For Supreme Court Justice

Supreme Court District 3 (Northern)

Position 1

Vote for ONE

John Brady

Bobby Chamberlin

Steve Crampton

James T. ‘Jim’ Kitchens Jr.

NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL ELECTION

For Supreme Court Justice

Supreme Court District 3 (Northern)

Position 2

Vote for ONE

Jimmy Maxwell

SPECIAL NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL

ELECTION

For Court of Appeals 01

District 1, Position 1

Vote for ONE

Jim M. Greenlee

SPECIAL NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL

ELECTION

For Chancery Court

Chancery Court Judge, District 01,

Place 4

Vote for ONE

T. K. Moffett

For Election Commissioner-1

Election Commissioner 1

Vote for ONE

Wesley Creighton Democrat

For Election Commissioner-2

Election Commissioner 2

Vote for ONE

Bill ‘Buster’ Azlin Democrat

For election Commissioner-3

Election Commissioner 3

Vote for ONE

Barbara Ann Reed Democrat

For Election Commissioner-4

Election Commissioner 4

Vote for ONE

T. Michael ‘Mike’ Beam Democrat

For Election Commissioner-5

Election Commissioner 5

Vote for ONE

Wayne Wilhite Democrat

For NA Added Territory

Added Territory New Albany Municipal

Separate School District

Vote for ONE

Lisa D. Parker Independent

David Rainey Independent

For School Board 1

School Board District 1

Vote for ONE

Terry Cook Independent

Jessie Hall Howell Independent

For School Board 2

School Board District 2

Vote for ONE

Mickey Basil Independent