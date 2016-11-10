Editor’s note: Longtime Ellistown correspondent Margaret McCraw died Nov. 2 after having written Ellistown Breezes for the New Albany Gazette more than 10 years. As a memorial, her family provided one last Ellistown Breezes for Gazette readers.

For over 10 years, my grandmother Margaret Gwendolyn Roberts McCraw has written the Ellistown Breezes. November 2, 2016, my grandmother passed away. It is an honor to write the last Ellistown Breezes in memory of my beloved Momsy.

My cousins and I truly had the most wonderful grandparents. Our favorite memories include them. At my grandparents’ home, activities ranged from learning how to mow a yard, drive a car, set a proper table, polish silver to more important things such as how to rank Miss America pageant contestants. For me, it was where I gained an appreciation for the right shade of red lipstick and most importantly, how to spray your perfume in the air and walk through the mist to make sure you applied “just enough.” I’m fairly certain it is where I inherited my love for high heels. I knew the exact spot she kept two pair of spectacular stilettos that she bad bought when living in Chicago. I have one of those pairs of gorgeous shoes now, and there is something magical that happens when I put them on.

It’s where we learned to love the scent of Jergan’s lotion. And where she patiently taught the art of making tissue flowers. Because that was her way, taking the ordinary and making it extraordinary.

Momsy was our historian. From an early age we were told of every branch on our family tree, each of us feeling honored that part of our name originated from earlier generations. We heard of hard times and wonderful times from her life. Stories of her parents and her sister, Katie, who she dearly loved. Often you could see hurt as she shared of love and loss. It was in those times we understood why she poured so much love and attention into us. We understood why she made every family gathering an event and why she wanted it to be memorable. Somehow, she had taken the struggles she encountered and woven them into the most beautiful tapestry of memories for her grandchildren. She loved Ellistown. And while her writing about the comings and goings in her community may have met with a snicker at times, she truly eared about her neighbors and friends. She took the role seriously, always carefully considering what she would include and how the community would be represented in her writing.

The cycle of life can be cruel. Momsy was always a wonderful storyteller. As she aged, on occasion, the stories in her head confused her and those around her. Sometimes overshadowing the vibrant person we remembered from our childhood. But, as my cousins and I talked with Momsy in her final moments it became clear that what we remember and what we knew about her was still indeed true. If her intent was to give us a wonderful childhood, she succeeded. We remembered it all, we remember our Momsy. If I were as gifted with words as Momsy. I’m sure I could think of a more eloquent way to convey how we feel about her or more importantly, how she made us feel. Quite simply, we were loved.

Gwendolyn Scott Hood, oldest granddaughter of Margaret Gwendolyn Roberts McCraw