 

Ellistown Breezes

By on November 10, 2016 in Community News

Editor’s note: Longtime Ellistown correspondent Margaret McCraw died Nov. 2 after having written Ellistown Breezes for the New Albany Gazette more than 10 years. As a memorial, her family provided one last Ellistown Breezes for Gazette readers.

For over 10 years, my grandmother Margaret Gwendolyn Roberts McCraw has written the Ellistown Breezes. November 2, 2016, my grandmother passed away. It is an honor to write the last Ellistown Breezes in memory of my beloved Momsy.

My cousins and I truly had the most wonderful grandparents. Our favorite memories include them. At my grandparents’ home, activities ranged from learning how to mow a yard, drive a car, set a proper table, polish silver to more important things such as how to rank Miss America pageant contestants. For me, it was where I gained an appreciation for the right shade of red lipstick and most importantly, how to spray your perfume in the air and walk through the mist to make sure you applied “just enough.” I’m fairly certain it is where I inherited my love for high heels. I knew the exact spot she kept two pair of spectacular stilettos that she bad bought when living in Chicago. I have one of those pairs of gorgeous shoes now, and there is something magical that happens when I put them on.

It’s where we learned to love the scent of Jergan’s lotion. And where she patiently taught the art of making tissue flowers. Because that was her way, taking the ordinary and making it extraordinary.

Momsy was our historian. From an early age we were told of every branch on our family tree, each of us feeling honored that part of our name originated from earlier generations. We heard of hard times and wonderful times from her life. Stories of her parents and her sister, Katie, who she dearly loved. Often you could see hurt as she shared of love and loss. It was in those times we understood why she poured so much love and attention into us. We understood why she made every family gathering an event and why she wanted it to be memorable. Somehow, she had taken the struggles she encountered and woven them into the most beautiful tapestry of memories for her grandchildren. She loved Ellistown. And while her writing about the comings and goings in her community may have met with a snicker at times, she truly eared about her neighbors and friends. She took the role seriously, always carefully considering what she would include and how the community would be represented in her writing.

The cycle of life can be cruel. Momsy was always a wonderful storyteller. As she aged, on occasion, the stories in her head confused her and those around her. Sometimes overshadowing the vibrant person we remembered from our childhood. But, as my cousins and I talked with Momsy in her final moments it became clear that what we remember and what we knew about her was still indeed true. If her intent was to give us a wonderful childhood, she succeeded. We remembered it all, we remember our Momsy. If I were as gifted with words as Momsy. I’m sure I could think of a more eloquent way to convey how we feel about her or more importantly, how she made us feel. Quite simply, we were loved.

Gwendolyn Scott Hood, oldest granddaughter of Margaret Gwendolyn Roberts McCraw

  • Nonie

    Margaret Gwendolyn Roberts McCraw – My Aunt Margaret was 15
    years old when I was born to Doyle and Katie Robertson, and she was always an
    integral part of our lives. It was always wonderful when she came for visits –
    our gorgeous Aunt who ended up far away (to me) in Chicago, Illinois, at the
    Moody Bible Institute. To me, she was more glamorous than any of the
    movie stars! She doted on all four of us kids (Norma, Ray, Pat, and
    Jerry)! When she was working in Memphis, she took me to spend an entire
    week with her – and that has remained one of my fondest memories. We
    visited the Pink Palace, and I had a purple cow for the first time (grape juice
    and vanilla ice cream)! She served as a church Secretary in Memphis – and
    it was as a results of her influence (unknown to her) and Ann Southern (on TV),
    that I decided that would be my career of choice – and it served me well for 34
    years of Federal service with NASA in Huntsville, AL. After she and Bill
    McCraw married, we gained a wonderful Uncle and two additional cousins (Buddy
    and Patsy). We continued to visit them in Memphis through the years
    (always going to the gates of Graceland in hopes of catching a glimpse of
    Elvis), and then in Ellistown after they retired here. Her family
    reunions were always a delight – and I feel that we will have one more – when
    we all join her with God! Aunt Margaret – thank you for all these
    wonderful memories I have and all the love you showered on us! I will miss
    you on this side of Heaven! I love you – your Niece – Norma Fay Robertson
    Bolander!